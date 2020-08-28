Donald Trump was fact checked by CNN and it’s simply magnificent

You may have seen CNN reporter Daniel Dale’s takedown of Mike Pence’s Republican party convention speech on Thursday.

Man. When CNN’s fact checker @ddale8 gets into his rhythm, he IS the firehose of falsehood. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzYnQ5xAjf — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 27, 2020

Well now Dale – @ddale8 on Twitter – has done the same thing for Donald Trump’s marathon address. And it’s even better.

Hell of a thing to watch CNN’s @ddale8 fact-check the cascade of lies from Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/aRQuHf0qE5 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020

He tried to keep up with the president’s speech in real-time on Twitter but it wasn’t easy.

The president is doing a lot of lying. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people had to say about it.

He's done it again. @ddale8 speed-raps through a list of more than 20 fact-"errors" in #Trump speech tonight. You won't see him breathe — but he will take your breath away.https://t.co/lo5E3OqZYk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 28, 2020

—@andersoncooper is all of us watching this pic.twitter.com/OhksEjC2vW — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020

Exhausted from word one, his mechanical, low-energy, delivery made it seem like he was reading it for the 1st time. He told 20+ lies or misleading statements. That’s about 1 every 3 minutes in what was just over an hour, but felt longer than the Lord of the Rings trilogy. #SAD https://t.co/QXarZJ5CjZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2020

This was a tour de force for D Dale. He was practically breathless when he finished. https://t.co/AxQ50ChJUp — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) August 28, 2020

This is epic. Great info from @ddale8 and the look on Anderson's face is priceless. https://t.co/xpo6gKwMvk — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 28, 2020

