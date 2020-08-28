Donald Trump was fact checked by CNN and it’s simply magnificent

You may have seen CNN reporter Daniel Dale’s takedown of Mike Pence’s Republican party convention speech on Thursday.

Well now Dale – @ddale8 on Twitter – has done the same thing for Donald Trump’s marathon address. And it’s even better.

He tried to keep up with the president’s speech in real-time on Twitter but it wasn’t easy.

And here are just a few of the things people had to say about it.

Source @DDale8 @oliverdarcy