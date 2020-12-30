‘Yes, Minister’ predicted the Nightingale Hospitals farce in 1981

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Nightingale hospitals – those rapidly fitted out extra-capacity buildings that sprang up during the first wave of coronavirus – were being decommissioned.

Owen Jones summed up the situation.

Twitter’s favourite Boris Johnson parody was on the case.

He wasn’t the only person with thoughts on the enormous waste of money and resources.

But the whole story will have come as no surprise to fans of the political sitcom, Yes, Minister, which explained the situation way back in 1981.

Some things never change. Here’s a suggestion from writer Jonathan Coe.

