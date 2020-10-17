This mash-up of BBC News and Yes, Minister perfectly nails the state we’re in

People like to talk about how The Simpsons has an uncanny knack for predicting the future but it’s got nothing on Yes Minister (and it’s successor, Yes, Prime Minister).

Specifically, this clip which was inserted to these BBC News headlines and it’s pretty much seamless.

A mate just sent me this, you do have to laugh, not cry sometimes, pic.twitter.com/2ODyNOmJSX — Phil Jones (@Phil_Jones01) October 15, 2020

Nails it.

My dad loved that series but as a child I never got it. Wish that was still the case. Art imitating life ☹️ — Catriona Watson 🟥 (@CatrionaWatson3) October 16, 2020

Probably the finest political documentary ever. We just didn't realise it at the time. — 🇪🇺 MattG #StayHomeSaveLives (@mgphotomad) October 16, 2020

Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister are full of scarily accurate for today sketches. Everyone should watch them, they are damn fine comedies too. Anthony Jay + Jonathan Lynn were/are fine writers. Turns out they were soothsayers too — Kirstie (@Kirstiefk) October 16, 2020

Source Twitter @Phil_Jones01