This mash-up of BBC News and Yes, Minister perfectly nails the state we’re in

People like to talk about how The Simpsons has an uncanny knack for predicting the future but it’s got nothing on Yes Minister (and it’s successor, Yes, Prime Minister).

Specifically, this clip which was inserted to these BBC News headlines and it’s pretty much seamless.

Nails it.

Source Twitter @Phil_Jones01