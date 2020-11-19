A TikToker’s Jurassic Park recreation is the best possible use of the Time Warp Scan

There’s a new filter on TikTok that allows people to film and share composite videos by following a line of light that scans up, down or across the screen.

It’s a lot easier to understand if you see it in action, like in this creepy offering from Jeremy Lynch.

Or this from Grandad Frank – because TikTok isn’t just for Millennials and Gen Z.

As much as we enjoyed Jeremy’s unsettling TikTok and Frank’s festive frolics, we’re completely obsessed with this shape-shifting Jurassic Park recreation, made by Geri Nicole.

Just look at it. It’s majestic.

via Gfycat

Almost inevitably, it found its way to Twitter.

The new Jurassic Park movie CGI looks incredibly mind blowing pic.twitter.com/RWkIv0lZAP — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 18, 2020

Other tweeters agreed.

help i'm stuck i keep watching this on loop thinking it's gonna stop be funny at some point but it never does 😭😭😭 — sealoace ⁉🃏 (@sealoace) November 19, 2020

a real testament to human ingenuity and what we can accomplish when faced with endless amounts of free time due to a pandemic. — Dfresh429 (@dfresh429) November 18, 2020

Lmaoooooooo wtf did I just watch https://t.co/rcUNMcy55X — steph (@stephaneezy) November 18, 2020

Extra brownie points for Andrew Bennett.

Scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should https://t.co/FV9l7Pn6q8 — 🌈 Andrew Bennett ☄️ (@TheRealBnut) November 18, 2020

Source Geri Nicole Image Screengrab