A TikToker’s Jurassic Park recreation is the best possible use of the Time Warp Scan

There’s a new filter on TikTok that allows people to film and share composite videos by following a line of light that scans up, down or across the screen.

It’s a lot easier to understand if you see it in action, like in this creepy offering from Jeremy Lynch.

@jeremylynch

This freaks me out watching it back 😅 ##timewarp ##timewarpchallenge

♬ Despicable Me (From “Despicable Me”) – Hot Contender

Or this from Grandad Frank – because TikTok isn’t just for Millennials and Gen Z.

@grandadfrankk

NEVER too early for Christmas! Who’s excited!!! 🎄😀##timewarpscan ##fyp ##foryou ##grandad ##christmastree ##christmascountdown2020

♬ Rocking Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

As much as we enjoyed Jeremy’s unsettling TikTok and Frank’s festive frolics, we’re completely obsessed with this shape-shifting Jurassic Park recreation, made by Geri Nicole.

@gerilox

##TimeWarpScan ##fyp ##foryourpage ##jurassicpark ##dinosaur ##plant ##funny ##comedy ##viral ##tiktok ##tiktokchallenge

♬ Welcome to Jurassic Park – Philip Green

Just look at it. It’s majestic.

via Gfycat

Almost inevitably, it found its way to Twitter.

Other tweeters agreed.

Extra brownie points for Andrew Bennett.

READ MORE

Is Jurassic Park real – or is it coatimundis?

Source Geri Nicole Image Screengrab