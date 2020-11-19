A TikToker’s Jurassic Park recreation is the best possible use of the Time Warp Scan
There’s a new filter on TikTok that allows people to film and share composite videos by following a line of light that scans up, down or across the screen.
It’s a lot easier to understand if you see it in action, like in this creepy offering from Jeremy Lynch.
@jeremylynch
This freaks me out watching it back 😅 ##timewarp ##timewarpchallenge
Or this from Grandad Frank – because TikTok isn’t just for Millennials and Gen Z.
@grandadfrankk
NEVER too early for Christmas! Who’s excited!!! 🎄😀##timewarpscan ##fyp ##foryou ##grandad ##christmastree ##christmascountdown2020
As much as we enjoyed Jeremy’s unsettling TikTok and Frank’s festive frolics, we’re completely obsessed with this shape-shifting Jurassic Park recreation, made by Geri Nicole.
@gerilox
##TimeWarpScan ##fyp ##foryourpage ##jurassicpark ##dinosaur ##plant ##funny ##comedy ##viral ##tiktok ##tiktokchallenge
Just look at it. It’s majestic.
Almost inevitably, it found its way to Twitter.
The new Jurassic Park movie CGI looks incredibly mind blowing pic.twitter.com/RWkIv0lZAP
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 18, 2020
Other tweeters agreed.
help i'm stuck i keep watching this on loop thinking it's gonna stop be funny at some point but it never does 😭😭😭
— sealoace ⁉🃏 (@sealoace) November 19, 2020
a real testament to human ingenuity and what we can accomplish when faced with endless amounts of free time due to a pandemic.
— Dfresh429 (@dfresh429) November 18, 2020
Lmaoooooooo wtf did I just watch https://t.co/rcUNMcy55X
— steph (@stephaneezy) November 18, 2020
Extra brownie points for Andrew Bennett.
Scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should https://t.co/FV9l7Pn6q8
— 🌈 Andrew Bennett ☄️ (@TheRealBnut) November 18, 2020
Source Geri Nicole Image Screengrab