Olaf Falafel’s 2020 Monopoly has all the key elements of the year from Hell

Stand-up comedian, author and artist, Olaf Falafel, has created the Monopoly set that nobody asked for but everybody would play.

Instead of the usual landmarks and instructions – or even the film and TV-themed ones like Star Wars or Rick and Morty – Olaf has given us the board game version of 2020.

I got the 2020 Monopoly for Christmas cant wait to play it later pic.twitter.com/usaHmCQLJu — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) December 25, 2020

It looks as though he could have sold quite a few sets, although he’d have been sued for copyright infringement.

If this isn't real it should be https://t.co/qVo8tSYS1S — Charlotte Kneer (@C_Kneer) December 26, 2020

Really like this.

2 questions:

How long have you been holding onto this?

How did you not wake up all excited at 6 and post it straight away? — Tinselly teaching Jon (@teachingjon) December 25, 2020

Brilliant ! You test positive for Covid, self isolate for two turns — chickenflan (@chickenflan) December 25, 2020

Is 'chance' a covid test? https://t.co/s1zNo44fYO — Name cannot be blank (@Tatton82) December 26, 2020

He added an update.

MONOPOLY UPDATE:

Have spent the last three hours arguing over who gets to be the Chris Whitty pic.twitter.com/7Sc4x1mTue — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) December 26, 2020

Of course, the best part of 2020 in Monopoly form is that you can do with it what you do with all the other versions of Monopoly – stick it back in its box and shove it at the back of a cupboard.

