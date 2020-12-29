Olaf Falafel’s 2020 Monopoly has all the key elements of the year from Hell

Stand-up comedian, author and artist, Olaf Falafel, has created the Monopoly set that nobody asked for but everybody would play.

Instead of the usual landmarks and instructions – or even the film and TV-themed ones like Star Wars or Rick and Morty – Olaf has given us the board game version of 2020.

It looks as though he could have sold quite a few sets, although he’d have been sued for copyright infringement.

He added an update.

Of course, the best part of 2020 in Monopoly form is that you can do with it what you do with all the other versions of Monopoly – stick it back in its box and shove it at the back of a cupboard.

Source Olaf Falafel Image Olaf Falafel