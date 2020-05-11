Warning: Olaf Falafel’s Government COVID Slogan generator is highly addictive

You can’t have failed to notice the UK government’s latest Covid-19 advice slogan, with its distinctive green and yellow edging that’s giving people flashbacks to trying to wire a plug.

Here it is in all its glory.

As we start to recover from #coronavirus, we all need to play our part by following the rules. This is how to #StayAlert ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h3zsa6rRdq — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

Funky soundtrack.

Since it was unveiled at the weekend, it has been widely shredded online, with people coming up with their own versions.

The new government advice is looking incredibly manageable. pic.twitter.com/JECkgRo0LG — Dave Murphy (@ProducerDaveFM) May 10, 2020

If you fancy making your own poster but don’t have the photo-editing skills, then this is your lucky day, because the very talented Olaf Falafel has created a gif that generates them for you, at the click of a mouse.

I made you a Government COVID Slogan generator pic.twitter.com/qfCDRrLfzu — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 10, 2020

We had to have a go, of course, so here are some we prepared earlier.

A lot of people have been enjoying Olaf’s handiwork, like these.

This is fantastic 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Guy Phillips (@Guuuuuy) May 10, 2020

Now you too can pretend to be Dominic Cummings and unleash your wisdom on the trusting public. https://t.co/zsQfUO3crQ — Sian Ryan (@sianryan) May 10, 2020

Finally, we aren’t saying the current policy smells of “I’m alright, Jack”, but …



READ MORE

“When your grandkids ask you about 2020” – Olaf Falafel has a song for that

Source Olaf Falafel Image Olaf Falafel