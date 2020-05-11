Warning: Olaf Falafel’s Government COVID Slogan generator is highly addictive
You can’t have failed to notice the UK government’s latest Covid-19 advice slogan, with its distinctive green and yellow edging that’s giving people flashbacks to trying to wire a plug.
Here it is in all its glory.
As we start to recover from #coronavirus, we all need to play our part by following the rules.
This is how to #StayAlert ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h3zsa6rRdq
— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020
Funky soundtrack.
Since it was unveiled at the weekend, it has been widely shredded online, with people coming up with their own versions.
oh sh*t. pic.twitter.com/9UxzDXFjU2
— Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) May 10, 2020
The new government advice is looking incredibly manageable. pic.twitter.com/JECkgRo0LG
— Dave Murphy (@ProducerDaveFM) May 10, 2020
Well I’m so relieved that’s all been cleared up. Thanks Boris. #stayalert #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y3HK7Sm9cz
— Eazy Tigerz (@EazyTigerz) May 10, 2020
If you fancy making your own poster but don’t have the photo-editing skills, then this is your lucky day, because the very talented Olaf Falafel has created a gif that generates them for you, at the click of a mouse.
I made you a Government COVID Slogan generator pic.twitter.com/qfCDRrLfzu
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 10, 2020
We had to have a go, of course, so here are some we prepared earlier.
A lot of people have been enjoying Olaf’s handiwork, like these.
Crying. https://t.co/So4TbGAdCh pic.twitter.com/fihnKGiBXJ
— Louise Blain (@Shiny_Demon) May 10, 2020
This is fantastic 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Guy Phillips (@Guuuuuy) May 10, 2020
Now you too can pretend to be Dominic Cummings and unleash your wisdom on the trusting public. https://t.co/zsQfUO3crQ
— Sian Ryan (@sianryan) May 10, 2020
Finally, we aren’t saying the current policy smells of “I’m alright, Jack”, but …
