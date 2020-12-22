The blockage at Dover may cause a lettuce shortage – we picked the 11 funniest takes just cos we could

As news spread of a more virulent Covid mutation spreading across the UK, other countries took steps to prevent it arriving there by slapping a ban on travel from the UK.

This meant that truck drivers entering the country would have difficulty getting back to the continent, so they opted out, leading to concerns about access to fresh food – which was brushed off by Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.

It seemed that short-lived items like salad and soft citrus fruits would be particularly vulnerable, as were we at the thought of a trailer filled with rotting lettuce.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the impending crisis.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

One tweeter had a question.

Luckily, we’ve found a supplier.

READ MORE

The world has pulled up the drawbridge against the UK and its Covid variant – 15 favourite responses

Source Twitter Image Nathan Dumlao and Mick Haupt on Unsplash