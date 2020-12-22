The blockage at Dover may cause a lettuce shortage – we picked the 11 funniest takes just cos we could

As news spread of a more virulent Covid mutation spreading across the UK, other countries took steps to prevent it arriving there by slapping a ban on travel from the UK.

2016: Britain will become an independent country and a major player on the world stage! 2020: Plague Island has been quarantined from the rest of the world and all of our exports are stuck in Kent. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 21, 2020

This meant that truck drivers entering the country would have difficulty getting back to the continent, so they opted out, leading to concerns about access to fresh food – which was brushed off by Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.

So the government this morning says according to the headline that the disruption won't cause shortages… But Sainsbury says it will… Now who to believe?https://t.co/LC7fvbfYJJ — Dave Spenceley (@ytcitraining) December 21, 2020

It seemed that short-lived items like salad and soft citrus fruits would be particularly vulnerable, as were we at the thought of a trailer filled with rotting lettuce.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the impending crisis.

1.

I worry that the forthcoming lettuce shortage is just the tip of the iceberg. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 21, 2020

2.

this would not be happening if we’d voted romaine 🇬🇧 https://t.co/UuMbjksYzx — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) December 21, 2020

3.

I love how Brits go crazy for salad stuff when they are told they might be missing out. I see far more people on the biscuit aisle than hanging around the lettuce — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 21, 2020

4.

Following concerns about food shortages, I can confirm that there is no need to worry. My Fortnum and Masons hamper has now been delivered.#DailyBriefing #BrexitIsland — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 21, 2020

5.

Lettuce hope this embargo stops — Dr Benjamin 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) December 21, 2020

6.

2016: “This is gonna be fucking great. Global Britain, surging forth into the world, a true leader on the international stage. We have our country back!” 2020: “You can’t leave your rainy archipelago of death and there will be no salad.” — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 21, 2020

7.

*clears throat and taps mic* seems here in Britain we are no longer in our salad days https://t.co/9WpoVt5lSg — shon faye. (@shonfaye) December 21, 2020

8.

Dear The Rest of The World, We are trapped on Plague Island, with a bunch of inept charlatans in charge, who don’t have a clue what they are doing & are about to drive us over a no deal Brexit cliff. Please send help…& some lettuce..👍🏻 Love, The U.K. 👍🏻💜#BrexitIsland pic.twitter.com/9XKJkSOv6G — Coralaen 🇪🇺🇬🇧🐝💙🌈🍁✊🏻 (@Moonstone1812) December 21, 2020

9.

it's beginning to look a lot like scurrr-vyyyy https://t.co/MPtixnvIf3 — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) December 21, 2020

10.

11.

🎶 When you go will you send back a lettuce from America 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7VbGux2bjG — Pombal Stoat 🧢(ex Derry Air) (@PombalStoat) December 21, 2020

One tweeter had a question.

Who the fuck eats salad at Christmas. I've got 8 bags of peanuts, three tubs of Heroes and 16 mince pies to get through first. https://t.co/WpS6wFsKh4 — 🎅🏻 sHEPPY Christmas🎄 (@Sheppyuk) December 21, 2020

Luckily, we’ve found a supplier.

I can do you a good price on lettuce’ pic.twitter.com/iptzFKB1DY — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) December 21, 2020

