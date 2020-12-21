The world has pulled up the drawbridge against the UK and its Covid variant – 15 favourite responses

Just a day after the new variant of Covid-19 that is spreading through the South East was blamed for all but cancelling Christmas, it’s managed to do what many Brexiters had on their wish lists – closed the UK’s borders.

Port of Dover closed to traffic leaving the UK "until further notice" due to border restrictions in France, over Covid concerns, authorities sayhttps://t.co/xdlTOJmnJf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 20, 2020

It wasn’t just France pulling up the drawbridge, however.

New UK transport restrictions of some sort in place in: 🇫🇷

🇩🇪

🇮🇹

🇧🇪

🇦🇹

🇮🇪

🇳🇱

🇸🇪

🇪🇪

🇱🇹

🇧🇬

🇸🇻

🇰🇼

🇹🇷

🇨🇭

🇵🇹

🇷🇴

🇨🇿 Test results required 🇪🇸 Reminder: From January 1st UK nationals will also face extra restrictions to enter the EU until the pandemic is over. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 20, 2020

Krishnan Guru-Murthy gave this stark overview of the UK’s current situation.

New strain of COVID could be 70% more transmissible, Hancock hinting at months of lockdown, not clear if schools will return, British traffic cut off from Europe, No Deal days away – and MPs have broken up for Xmas, which has been cancelled. Make sense of that in a democracy. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) December 20, 2020

Needless to say, tweeters had a few things to say about it.

1.

they’re gonna call us corona island 🙁 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 20, 2020

2.

The joke’s on the rest of the world, because we’d already had a vote to not allow ourselves to go anywhere anyway. — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) December 20, 2020

3.

Now that Dover is closed, the rest of Europe has cut us off and we are facing imminent food shortages, we have the EU exactly where we want them.#Brexit#BorisFailedBritain — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 20, 2020

4.

LITERALLY TRAPPED ON BREXIT ISLAND 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 20, 2020

5.

Brexiters whining about EU countries wanting to close their borders pic.twitter.com/e3ICCIQNhI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 20, 2020

6.

Narrator: “And that’s how some of us found out that EU countries had control of their borders all along…” pic.twitter.com/JJtwY6s6bh — The Media Tweets (@TheMediaTweets) December 20, 2020

7.

If irony was an island… — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) December 20, 2020

