A Chinese journalist’s takedown of Nigel Farage’s racism was an epic burn

You could be forgiven for failing to keep up with every twist of the news over the weekend, with the decimation of people’s Christmas plans taking centre stage for just a day before the closure of continental borders to British traffic eclipsed it.

Before he used that as an excuse to complain about the French, seven-time general election loser, Nigel Farage, was taking a swipe at China.

Twitter wasn’t prepared to let him get away with spurious claims or casual racism, and these clapbacks were particularly enjoyable.

I’m unclear how this stops you from your traditional sitting around and pondering your bleak existence https://t.co/ifWOzAba98 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 19, 2020

500,000 have lost their jobs and 67 million have lost their freedom of movement . Thank you Nigel https://t.co/wDSQgEASqc — terry christian (@terrychristian) December 20, 2020

Me after my free iPhone on wish doesn't arrive https://t.co/2QOPuxVIkc — Dan (@VivaLaChadwick0) December 19, 2020

A deadly virus mutation from Kent that devastated the UK, speaks. https://t.co/tbnns7ntOT — Jon Butterworth (@jonmbutterworth) December 19, 2020

If by China you mean the failure of the UK in containing the virus due to years of austerity and political service to private corporations rather than human need, then sure. What cancelled christmas is the grossly unequal and selfish system dominating the West, no one else https://t.co/v0UNOjCg5g — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) December 19, 2020

At least they can't blame it on the Muslims this time. https://t.co/XLXgGmrBYq — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) December 19, 2020

Be comforted by the fact that they're going to name a truck park after you #FarageGarage — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) December 19, 2020

Britain's reputation for fairness, civility, tolerance, openness, intelligence, diplomacy, honesty & decency cancelled. Thank you, Farage, you selfish, divisive, jingoistic, xenophobic knob. https://t.co/75Cc06p1ik — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 19, 2020

didn't this man travel to america under false pretences just to witness what he thought would be trump's win??? https://t.co/V1deiw6CqE — peas stan account (@loudnaijagirl) December 19, 2020

China has got the virus under control. the Tories that you allowed into power, haven't. — Pointless Brexit 🇪🇺 (@PointlessBrexit) December 19, 2020

However, as China was the target of Farage’s bitter outburst, it seems only fair to give a Chinese person, Chen Weihua – the Washington correspondent of China Daily – the last word, which, as it happens, was an epic takedown.

