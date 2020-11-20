Johnny Marr had no time for Nigel Farage’s nonsense – and the putdown was note perfect

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson revealed his new ten-point green plan for the UK’s future, a plan described as disappointing by Labour and inadequate by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas.

Yet, Nigel Farage thought he’d taken the green idea too far – of course.

Although some Farage loyalists agreed with him, the majority had things like this to say:

But the best answer arrived on Thursday from guitarist Johnny Marr, and it was worth the wait.


If you’d ever doubted that Johnny was the best one in The Smiths, this ought to put that one to bed.

