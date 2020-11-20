Johnny Marr had no time for Nigel Farage’s nonsense – and the putdown was note perfect

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson revealed his new ten-point green plan for the UK’s future, a plan described as disappointing by Labour and inadequate by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas.

Yet, Nigel Farage thought he’d taken the green idea too far – of course.

Although some Farage loyalists agreed with him, the majority had things like this to say:

If only that were true. Up until last week this country voted for Boris Johnson and ended up with Dominic Cummings. https://t.co/WN42skEENM — Miles King (@MilesKing10) November 18, 2020

WHAT AN OUTRAGE. HOW DARE THE TORIES TRICK VOTERS INTO SUPPORTING THEM ONLY TO INTRODUCE GREEN POLICIES. Not like it was in their 2019 manifesto or anything was it @Nigel_Farage… https://t.co/7qn1zqMYEH pic.twitter.com/yVvdJiOIS0 — TLDRNewsUK (@TLDRNewsUK) November 19, 2020

Man who has never won an election where voters had to put a X next to his name opines. https://t.co/E5DejzU3Ld — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 18, 2020

Quick reminder that Caroline Lucas succeeded 4 times in becoming an MP and protecting her seat. You failed 7 times and didn't stand the 8th. — Gabriel Vanca (@GabrielVanca) November 18, 2020

There's a very good reason as to why Nigel despises people with environmental concerns! https://t.co/o9ZwRWwev8 pic.twitter.com/K4TElemsTQ — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) November 18, 2020

But the best answer arrived on Thursday from guitarist Johnny Marr, and it was worth the wait.

Oh fuck off Farage. No one wants to hear what you’ve got to say, not even your own side you Bellend. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) November 19, 2020



If you’d ever doubted that Johnny was the best one in The Smiths, this ought to put that one to bed.

