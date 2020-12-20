This ‘Honest Christmas song’ is the most meta parody you’ll hear today

As coronavirus and the steps taken to overcome it lay waste to people’s incomes, chances are that one or two people are wondering whether to switch to that music career they’ve always dreamt of.

The very funny Foil Arms and Hog must surely have a better shot at it than most of us – especially if they follow their own advice for writing a money-spinning Christmas hit.

“We’re gonna need a children’s choir, ’cause that’s how this shit goes.”

Festive!

Technically, they’ve written the Christmas song – now for the untold riches.

“Yes, this is still a Christmas song no matter what other people say just like Die Hard is a Christmas movie.”

Voltron Knight

