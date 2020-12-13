‘The Elves are fed up’ hilariously explains Santa’s Covid-19 safety measures

During a pandemic, how can Santa visit all the homes of well-behaved children safely? Foil Arms and Hog have the answer – and the elves are fed up.

They shared it to Twitter, too, where it got these great reactions.

One YouTube user, Jamie Kenny, saw a parallel with the real world.

“Yup. This is the delusions versus reality, of upper management and sales assistants during Christmas …”

Erm …maybe we’ll just shop online this year.

READ MORE

‘Santa better wear a F***ing mask’ is the perfect Christmas song for 2020

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab