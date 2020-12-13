‘The Elves are fed up’ hilariously explains Santa’s Covid-19 safety measures

During a pandemic, how can Santa visit all the homes of well-behaved children safely? Foil Arms and Hog have the answer – and the elves are fed up.

Next on Panorama, an interview with Santa's elves as they lift the lid on his drinking habits and poor working conditions. — Steph (@neffy_stephy) December 3, 2020

Ho, ho…no. The whole thing is brilliant. Fav bit is Santa spreading the influenza to millions of people. 🙈 — ho ho no ₓ (@redrosapril) December 3, 2020

Spreading the positivity, NOT in the testing center — Genbo (@GenFish2) December 3, 2020

Just leave the bottle. I think we're all gunna need it 🤣 https://t.co/nx59tuusMk — ❄ Twelve Nadine Days of Christmas ☃️ (@ThePirateHobbit) December 3, 2020

One YouTube user, Jamie Kenny, saw a parallel with the real world.

“Yup. This is the delusions versus reality, of upper management and sales assistants during Christmas …”

Erm …maybe we’ll just shop online this year.

