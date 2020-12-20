12 of the funniest fake product boxes to prank everyone on your Christmas list

For the determined prankster, what could be better than convincing the recipient of a gift – however briefly – that they’d been given one of the most ridiculous products ever invented?

Except these products haven’t really been invented – merely dreamt up and printed on empty boxes by the clever lot at Pranko

We particularly liked these 12.

1. Bacon-scented dryer sheets to give all your laundry that hint of breakfast

2. Ankle weights to stop your toddler running away

3. An anti-bacterial speaker for the toilet bowl

4. Safety first with a handy bike saddle seat belt

5. A filter to improve the smell of farts

6. Put all that earwax to good use

7. Walkies will be a thing of the past once your fur babies try out the pet swing

8. Never bother with a wallet again

9. Turn your cat into the next Pawcasso

10. Catch up on a few zeds with the nap sack

11. Put your pet’s paws to good use

12. Never be thirsty again

Finally, with cleanliness more important than ever, get into those nooks and crannies to banish the bugs

Warning: the actual gift may be a big disaapointment compared to what’s on the box.

