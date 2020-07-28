The Worst Buy Instagram account features hilarious fake products – 17 of the best/worst

That clever lot over at Bored Panda have drawn our attention to the brilliant parody Instagram account, Worst Buy, which features fake products no sensible person could possibly want.

We had a look at the account and collected some fantastically weird examples.

1. Cabbage Doritos

2. Socially distant ‘Waldo’ – that’s Wally to us

3. The Karen Simulator video game

4. The worst Stephen King book ever

5. No, Ben. No, Jerry.

6. Tesla nappies

7. Pubik’s Cube

8. Come back, Alexa. All is forgiven

9. Chunky Listerine