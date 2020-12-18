People are sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match and it’s the stuff of nightmares

People have been sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match on Twitter and the results are, well… mildly disturbing.

No one expects fine dining when ordering from a hotdog stand on the grounds of a League Two football team, but at the very least you’d expect something that’s not going to result in weeks of nightmares and possible food poisoning.

It started when @elliotwhu asked this question on Twitter.

What’s the worst food you have had at a football match? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/z9E9lHygKm — Elliot. (@elliotwhu) December 16, 2020

And it turns out that being served bad food at a football match is a universal experience. Here are the best – or more accurately, worst – responses:

1.

2.

White hart lane hotdogs 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bUBzK6KqQm — Danny Monk (@DanTheYid_) December 16, 2020

3.

🤣🤣 crappp. Better than this old gem though 😭 pic.twitter.com/2W3yYvbb21 — Joe Corrigan (@Joe_Corrigan1) December 16, 2020

4.

Wouldn’t say it was the worst but the bun to sausage ration was weird. Bought at Düsseldorf v Wolfsburg. pic.twitter.com/PUv6cDPses — Lee (@FS0c1etyMember) December 16, 2020

5.

6.

7.

8.

Has to be the Morecambe hotdog at 4 quid a pop pic.twitter.com/HwCKI6mx7m — Adam Lee Castle (@juanbambo) December 16, 2020

9.

Tuna baguette at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimarães, for England v Netherlands. Forgot to eat all day and this was literally the only item of food I could find in the entire fucking city. Item pictured below set me back 7 (SEVEN) euros. pic.twitter.com/OxYe6MC4N2 — JC (@jamieclark_78) December 16, 2020

10.

Steak pie at Marske United pic.twitter.com/eCnYbjT3PN — Daniel Turner⚽️ (@puffpuff65) December 16, 2020

11.

Pizza in Bordeaux for the Wales Slovakia game pic.twitter.com/phkDJUvqQY — Simon Cooke (@MR51CUK) December 16, 2020

12.

Burnley 2017 Even the Chuffing Pie is Fed Up☹️ pic.twitter.com/OVLtLAuCVK — Stoketastic🇬🇧 (@Ragnar300) December 16, 2020

Source: @elliotwhu