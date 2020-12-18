People are sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match and it’s the stuff of nightmares

People have been sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match on Twitter and the results are, well… mildly disturbing.

No one expects fine dining when ordering from a hotdog stand on the grounds of a League Two football team, but at the very least you’d expect something that’s not going to result in weeks of nightmares and possible food poisoning.

It started when @elliotwhu asked this question on Twitter.

And it turns out that being served bad food at a football match is a universal experience. Here are the best – or more accurately, worst – responses:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

READ MORE

This thread of football shirts designed for UK supermarkets scores on every front

Source: @elliotwhu