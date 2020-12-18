People are sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match and it’s the stuff of nightmares
People have been sharing the worst food they’ve received at a football match on Twitter and the results are, well… mildly disturbing.
No one expects fine dining when ordering from a hotdog stand on the grounds of a League Two football team, but at the very least you’d expect something that’s not going to result in weeks of nightmares and possible food poisoning.
It started when @elliotwhu asked this question on Twitter.
What’s the worst food you have had at a football match? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/z9E9lHygKm
— Elliot. (@elliotwhu) December 16, 2020
And it turns out that being served bad food at a football match is a universal experience. Here are the best – or more accurately, worst – responses:
1.
Stevenage away pic.twitter.com/ivOg47Sef4
— Cray (@joe9696taylor) December 16, 2020
2.
White hart lane hotdogs 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bUBzK6KqQm
— Danny Monk (@DanTheYid_) December 16, 2020
3.
🤣🤣 crappp. Better than this old gem though 😭 pic.twitter.com/2W3yYvbb21
— Joe Corrigan (@Joe_Corrigan1) December 16, 2020
4.
Wouldn’t say it was the worst but the bun to sausage ration was weird. Bought at Düsseldorf v Wolfsburg. pic.twitter.com/PUv6cDPses
— Lee (@FS0c1etyMember) December 16, 2020
5.
Cheeseburger at Stourbridge. pic.twitter.com/X3noiJum6M
— Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) December 16, 2020
6.
London. Wembley Stadium 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/atafgsmyMs
— Felicia Harrison (@only1fee) December 17, 2020
7.
The Brentford cheeseburger @JMIT28121236 pic.twitter.com/PblIHpG41v
— Mitto (@Mitford_96) December 16, 2020
8.
Has to be the Morecambe hotdog at 4 quid a pop pic.twitter.com/HwCKI6mx7m
— Adam Lee Castle (@juanbambo) December 16, 2020
9.
Tuna baguette at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimarães, for England v Netherlands. Forgot to eat all day and this was literally the only item of food I could find in the entire fucking city. Item pictured below set me back 7 (SEVEN) euros. pic.twitter.com/OxYe6MC4N2
— JC (@jamieclark_78) December 16, 2020
10.
Steak pie at Marske United pic.twitter.com/eCnYbjT3PN
— Daniel Turner⚽️ (@puffpuff65) December 16, 2020
11.
Pizza in Bordeaux for the Wales Slovakia game pic.twitter.com/phkDJUvqQY
— Simon Cooke (@MR51CUK) December 16, 2020
12.
Burnley 2017 Even the Chuffing Pie is Fed Up☹️ pic.twitter.com/OVLtLAuCVK
— Stoketastic🇬🇧 (@Ragnar300) December 16, 2020
Source: @elliotwhu