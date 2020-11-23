This thread of football shirts designed for UK supermarkets scores on every front

Ever wondered what it would look like if British supermarkets decided to start their own football league? Well, good news if you have because Joe Parton has got the ball rolling by designing a football shirt for each of the major UK retailers.

Here are the designs in all their glory:

 

Not content to keep his design skills limited to supermarkets, Joe Parton also gave the world this design based upon a WHSmith carpet:

We’ll keep you updated on any plans for a division two.

Source: @jkparton93