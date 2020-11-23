This thread of football shirts designed for UK supermarkets scores on every front

Ever wondered what it would look like if British supermarkets decided to start their own football league? Well, good news if you have because Joe Parton has got the ball rolling by designing a football shirt for each of the major UK retailers.

Here are the designs in all their glory:

👕@Tesco:

Home shirt is inspired by their iconic carrier bag, while the away kit is a nod to the high-vis jackets worn by delivery drivers. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/qpyp5Prs0N — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @sainsburys: A tidy pin-stripe design for the home shirt, and an away shirt based on the staff uniform. I thought about making a “sweet as nectar” comment but decided against it. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/z0zspx7TNr — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @asda: A resourceful use of the same template for both kits, here. That’s ASDA price! *pocket tap* #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/5LiNPsVhUV — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @Morrisons: This northern powerhouse will be kitted out in their famous green and gold. I can see that away shirt selling well in the Leeds area, too. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/6VTqY5Km2O — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @coopuk: A cool blue look for the shop round the corner. Hopefully these two kits “cooperate” well with each other this season… #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/gTIor4jFqy — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @IcelandFoods: A fiery home shirt and an icy white away number. That victory vs England seems a distant memory. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/CX1NEvR1zS — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @marksandspencer: A classy home shirt featuring the new sponsorship deal with @Ocado (sorry @waitrose), and a tasty away kit celebrating their beloved confectionery. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/MHUHgITg4C — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @waitrose: Put down that papaya and get these in your basket. Although you may need to go without your cashmere toilet roll for a week to afford all three. Elite. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/hSwl9cawCh — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

👕 @LidlGB: A simple yet iconic home shirt, and that away kit is a “lidl” bit naughty. It tracks your heart-rate as your shopping comes flying through the checkout. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/bw8EW0zBIH — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

And finally… 👕 @AldiUK: Everyone’s “second club” (but you never want to admit it). The home kit mirrors the staff uniform, whilst the away kit is straight from the middle aisle. Sehr gut. #SupermarketShirts pic.twitter.com/VPSlALYFdp — Joe Parton (@jkparton93) November 22, 2020

Not content to keep his design skills limited to supermarkets, Joe Parton also gave the world this design based upon a WHSmith carpet:

We’ll keep you updated on any plans for a division two.

