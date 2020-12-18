12 times the customer was very, very wrong
It’s a saying that’s drilled into anyone who works with the general public: the customer is all right. Although, anyone who’s ever dealt with customers knows that’s far from correct.
With that in mind, here are 12 customers who were very, very wrong:
1. This customer who belongs in the misunderstanding hall of fame:
2. This customer who had an awkward encounter:
3. These customers who didn’t know what a bay leaf was:
4. This customer who got suffered a bakery mishap:
5. This customer who had some size issues:
6. This customer who forgot something very important:
7. This customer who won’t be trying on clothes again anytime soon:
8. This customer who misunderstood the concept of Lego:
9. This customer who was mistunderstood:
10. This customer who asked an incredibly dumb question:
11. This customer who needed way too much details:
12. And finally, this customer who had a cringe-worthy travel experience:
READ MORE
14 people who should have double-checked before hitting send