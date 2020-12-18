12 times the customer was very, very wrong

It’s a saying that’s drilled into anyone who works with the general public: the customer is all right. Although, anyone who’s ever dealt with customers knows that’s far from correct.

With that in mind, here are 12 customers who were very, very wrong:

1. This customer who belongs in the misunderstanding hall of fame:

2. This customer who had an awkward encounter:

3. These customers who didn’t know what a bay leaf was:

4. This customer who got suffered a bakery mishap:

5. This customer who had some size issues:

6. This customer who forgot something very important:

7. This customer who won’t be trying on clothes again anytime soon:

8. This customer who misunderstood the concept of Lego:

9. This customer who was mistunderstood:

10. This customer who asked an incredibly dumb question:

11. This customer who needed way too much details:

12. And finally, this customer who had a cringe-worthy travel experience:

READ MORE

14 people who should have double-checked before hitting send