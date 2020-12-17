14 people who should have double checked before hitting send

Everyone’s guilty of the occasional typo in a text or a prematurely sent email. Most of the time, no one notices and the world moves on without consequence. However, that’s not always the case.

Spare some sympathy for these 14 people, whose errors were definitely noticed.

1.

I turned in my paper to my professor last night and this morning I realized I forgot to change the title…hows your day going? pic.twitter.com/FnornTF00n — morgan (@morgs216) April 25, 2018

2.

Applied for a job and got this email back pic.twitter.com/6zI3cBnTLD — Leonardo DiCaprisun (@Heathernab) February 6, 2015

3.

4.

Strong start to my Dad's whatsapp career. pic.twitter.com/UHnj4DoYcM — Tom (@tdawks) March 24, 2017

5.

6.

I emailed my professor and meant to say “I am worried I don’t understand some material on our next test” BUT I ACCIDENTALLY SENT THIS HELPME pic.twitter.com/iPrv5KwQD8 — Arson Carson (@CBMSt1) November 1, 2017

7.

8.

I CANT BELIEVE THIS JUST HAPPENED TO ME IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TiDD8NoFi8 — Stephne Tate (@quailtea) May 26, 2017

9.

10.

Please enjoy my latest email to a very very reputable theatre company pic.twitter.com/WfjdIc3PBj — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) November 8, 2019

11.

I accidentally sent this to my little sisters first grade teacher but I meant sick omg pic.twitter.com/bZVWdSYnaY — ac (@arubasthots) September 23, 2016

12.

hilarious flynns heavy para cause he's text his maw this pic.twitter.com/A9Aw6NMvcK — Charlie (@charlieclarkee_) November 4, 2016

13.

ACCIDENTALLY PASTED THIS INTO AN EMAIL INSTEAD OF MY E-SIGNATURE, AND IN MY PANIC TO DELETE IT MANAGED TO SEND IT. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH. pic.twitter.com/a5ZDWyJiK4 — katy, but festive 🎄 (@_ktdee) September 25, 2017

14.

Will never forget the moment I accidentally text my driving instructor this hahahaha pic.twitter.com/rFXUb8RnDG — Craig (@CraigGalloway_) December 22, 2016

READ MORE

14 perfect examples of nominative determinism in action