Elon Musk’s complaint about pronouns set him up for one particularly enjoyable takedown

An increasing number of people prefer to use the non-gendered pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’, for a range of reasons, and it’s among the easier things anyone can do to show respect.

We already use ‘they’ when we don’t know someone’s gender.

“I went to see the doctor about my dodgy knee.” “What did they say?”

See how easy it is? It’s no trickier if a person chooses to be referred to like that, unless you’re Elon Musk, apparently.

The industrial designer whose son with singer, Grimes, is named X Æ A-12 set himself up as a fairly easy target, and these people made the most of it.

1.

mf your child’s name is a 30% off coupon code https://t.co/YBOALGwo8i — claire updates official (@deathdahlia) December 16, 2020

2.

you named your kid a wifi password https://t.co/fc75nq8uy9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 16, 2020

3.

you named your child x æ a-12 and you want to call PRONOUNS an aesthetic nightmare???? https://t.co/ROJ48cOEvD — (@burnrvbber) December 16, 2020

4.

Not you being worried about “esthetics” when you named your baby Bang Bang Boogie Say Up Jumped The Boogie To The Rhythm Of The Boogie The Beat https://t.co/4dzvwDCyMh — negro (@earringdealer) December 17, 2020

5.

aesthetic nightmare: “my pronouns are they/them” non-aesthetic nightmare: “my child’s name is X Æ A-12” https://t.co/PU7xZyKNvl — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 16, 2020

6.

This, from the guy who leaned on his keyboard and was like, “That’s a great baby name.” https://t.co/iUlp0tqp0J — SUE the T. rex (@SUEtheTrex) December 17, 2020

7.

8.

“I absolutely support trans people, but not enough to do the very fucking basic things that might demonstrate that support,” says guy who named his child &£?56PegasiB. pic.twitter.com/1eoMJgZGrI — ️‍ Mary ChristMax ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) December 17, 2020

Jeff VanderMeer had this to add to the founder of SpaceX.

Yes, "he," "she," "they," for example… so fucking tough. I mean, it's like it's rocket science or something. https://t.co/stvt6xY9Tn — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) December 17, 2020

Finally, this reminder to South African-born and raised Musk that English is not the only language.

are you familiar with languages that feature formal/informal pronoun distinctions as well as male/female/neuter singular pronouns e.g. idk afrikaans https://t.co/8bBBFP68Nv — The Thoughtful Quote Tweeter (@jesawyer) December 17, 2020

The irony.

READ MORE

This doctor’s ‘space Karen’ takedown of Elon Musk is out of this world

Source Elon Musk Image Screengrab