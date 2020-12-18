Elon Musk’s complaint about pronouns set him up for one particularly enjoyable takedown

An increasing number of people prefer to use the non-gendered pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’, for a range of reasons, and it’s among the easier things anyone can do to show respect.

We already use ‘they’ when we don’t know someone’s gender.

“I went to see the doctor about my dodgy knee.”

“What did they say?”

See how easy it is? It’s no trickier if a person chooses to be referred to like that, unless you’re Elon Musk, apparently.

The industrial designer whose son with singer, Grimes, is named X Æ A-12 set himself up as a fairly easy target, and these people made the most of it.

Jeff VanderMeer had this to add to the founder of SpaceX.

Finally, this reminder to South African-born and raised Musk that English is not the only language.

The irony.

