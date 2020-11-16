This doctor’s ‘space Karen’ takedown of Elon Musk is out of this world

Spare a thought – well, sort of – for Elon Musk who was forced to miss his latest SpaceX rocket launch after testing positive for Covid-19.

Except it’s fair to say that Musk wasn’t entirely convinced by the tests, and naturally went on Twitter to say so.

Encouraging people not to believe their results is becoming more fashionable these days – just ask Donald Trump – but it struck many people as a very irresponsible thing to say.

And no-one put it better than this doctor.

Boom.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @emmabell42 Image @danhett