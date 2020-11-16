This doctor’s ‘space Karen’ takedown of Elon Musk is out of this world

Spare a thought – well, sort of – for Elon Musk who was forced to miss his latest SpaceX rocket launch after testing positive for Covid-19.

Except it’s fair to say that Musk wasn’t entirely convinced by the tests, and naturally went on Twitter to say so.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Encouraging people not to believe their results is becoming more fashionable these days – just ask Donald Trump – but it struck many people as a very irresponsible thing to say.

Insanely irresponsible tweet. — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) November 13, 2020

And no-one put it better than this doctor.

Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed. They return a result in <30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you’re absolutely riddled with it. What’s bogus is that Space Karen didn’t read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers. pic.twitter.com/a1Snfpm03h — Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020

This graphs shows the probability of COVID-19 detection for the available tests. Rapid antigen tests (orange) only give low false negative results for a couple of days. Space Karen’s results (2 neg, followed by 2 pos later that day) are completely in line with this. pic.twitter.com/hnX9J1m7Lk — Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020

Boom.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Not wild about the whole Karen thing but Space Karen as a nickname here is inspired. https://t.co/S9nBTuZcaV — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 16, 2020

Remember last year when space karen said covid-19 was no biggie? I do. https://t.co/XnztSwhfXK — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2020

“Space Karen” has been howling with laughter https://t.co/KVxXhAN3uX — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 16, 2020

In which Elon Musk’s poor COVID-science fluency leads an epigeneticist to call him “Space Karen.” https://t.co/5W9vyHVNSZ — Bartley Kives (@bkives) November 16, 2020

An expert. Also ‘Space Karen’ 😆 https://t.co/uVNxTS98oj — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 16, 2020

No surprises this person is a doctor. You’d need at least a PhD to come up with the nugget of pure fucking genius that is ‘Space Karen’. https://t.co/Bgc5HpNFMb — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 16, 2020

I will never not laugh at Space Karen https://t.co/InvR5sTRMy pic.twitter.com/92vQfIyzHi — dan hett (@danhett) November 16, 2020

Source Twitter @emmabell42 Image @danhett