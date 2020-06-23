Donald Trump “singing” Take Me To Church is as brutal as it is clever

The clever lot over at JOE have been using their techy wizardry for good and they’ve managed to make Donald Trump “sing” Hozier’s Take Me To Church – with a new, brutal and very apt set of lyrics.

Warning – it pulls no punches whatsoever.

We did a new song. Hope you enjoy it x https://t.co/4qwGCf2Q2h — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 22, 2020

Wave goodbye to democracy. This is Donald Trump with #TakeMeToChurch2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/i6KKe1RVwt — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 22, 2020

They could be the most coherent words we’ve heard from the President since Home Alone 2.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This is art. https://t.co/a852sQeOR5 — Squinty, official ANTIFA HR manager🌹🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@squintyswij) June 22, 2020

Wow! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 22, 2020

Great work, you aren't messing around. — KevinMcCaul (@kevinmccaul23) June 22, 2020

Finally, a message from JOE.

Please please please whatever you do, do NOT reply to Donald Trump's every tweet with this video. He really doesn't like that. — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 22, 2020

Wouldn’t dream of it.

