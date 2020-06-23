Donald Trump “singing” Take Me To Church is as brutal as it is clever

The clever lot over at JOE have been using their techy wizardry for good and they’ve managed to make Donald Trump “sing” Hozier’s Take Me To Church – with a new, brutal and very apt set of lyrics.

Warning – it pulls no punches whatsoever.

They could be the most coherent words we’ve heard from the President since Home Alone 2.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

Finally, a message from JOE.

Wouldn’t dream of it.

Source JOE Image JOE