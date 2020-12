‘When it comes to taking a bath, there are two kinds of otters,’ says 5_Frog_Margin over on Reddit.

They’re not wrong, you know. And it’s totally adorable.

Awww!

‘This is like washing clothes,either washing clothes by hand,or use the washing machine,I’d choose the washing machine.’ mackkenz

‘Ehh this more like washing clothes while you’re still wearing them lmao.’ proto-pat

Source gfycat Reddit u/5_Frog_Margin