This clip of joggers going out in the snow went viral all over again because the payoff is 10/10
It’s snow season again. Well, it is in America (and bits of the UK). And over on Twitter @RexChapman sent this old news clip of joggers going out in the snow viral all over again.
Watch until the end, as they say.
It’s snow season.
Never forget… pic.twitter.com/lnGD1qBcJR
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020
Ooof.
And if you’re wondering how she was, here’s what Chelsea said later.
‘My neck was a little sore but the ridiculous, awesome irony of the situation cushioned the blow pretty well. I was actually mid-sentence commenting on how awkward the whole thing was when I went down. The whole sequence was just too perfect.’
