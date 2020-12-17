This clip of joggers going out in the snow went viral all over again because the payoff is 10/10

It’s snow season again. Well, it is in America (and bits of the UK). And over on Twitter @RexChapman sent this old news clip of joggers going out in the snow viral all over again.

Watch until the end, as they say.

Ooof.

And if you’re wondering how she was, here’s what Chelsea said later.

‘My neck was a little sore but the ridiculous, awesome irony of the situation cushioned the blow pretty well. I was actually mid-sentence commenting on how awkward the whole thing was when I went down. The whole sequence was just too perfect.’

Source Twitter @RexChapman @FirenzeMike