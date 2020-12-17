This waitress deciding to quit rather than deal with selfish anti-maskers is peak 2020

A video of a waitress in the US fast food chain, Denny’s, has gone viral, with most people having complete sympathy with the woman’s exasperated reaction to the anti-maskers who filmed it.

It was good to see her boss supporting her, and we hope she withdrew her resignation.

Shared to Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout forum by a user named MakaveIi_The_Don, we can only imagine that the original posters – who must have been the anti-maskers concerned – didn’t realise how badly it reflected on them.

Here’s what Redditors had to say about it.

I’ll Drink to That

“Ok, well then you lost our business.” Lol, like bro, they were telling you to get the fuck outta their restaurant before you said that. They don’t give a shit about the $7.99 and $2 tip you were gonna spend.

chiggenNuggs Two bucks? These are the kind of assholes who would leave a fake million dollar tract about Jesus and salvation, instead. They don’t care about anyone or anything other than themselves and their own smug sense of self-satisfaction.

twilightmoons

She went off the script they had made up in their head. Them: you can’t discriminate against us Her: I’m not, I quit.

Helpful3

He had to rush through all the points they had prepared. He went from medical exemption, to civil rights act, to religious exemption all in under 30 seconds.

Nwsamurai

Denny’s: Please leave. You are not welcomed here if you aren’t wearing a mask. Covidiots: You’ll lose our business. Denny’s: Yes. That’s exactly what I just asked for.

Noble1xCarter

We’re not sure how legal Reddit user u/mrmemo‘s suggestion is, but it sounds like something that would be fun to watch.

“Religion doesn’t give you the right to endanger other people. “we must eat at this Denny’s without our masks, as the prophecies foretold” …At what point is it okay to just keep a super soaker loaded with antiseptic spray nearby the registers?”

Source Reddit H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab