The only 5 brutal takedowns you need of these ‘cheeky’ anti-maskers

As if Britain weren’t currently making enough of an ass of itself with the very public foot-shooting that is Brexit, these anti-maskers staging a selfish protest in Berlin simply added the viral icing on the cake of shame.

Although a few fellow covidiots cheered their stand, most people weren’t up for their nonsense, and these five reactions said all that needs to be said.

1.

Why not just defaecate in your pants? That is also antisocial and unhygienic. https://t.co/BWe4jZO1eh — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 15, 2020

2.

I for one am pleased the health of the UK is protected by the "innate good common sense" of the British people. https://t.co/QY4lxuYJqq — RS Archer (@archer_rs) October 15, 2020

3.

When people ask you to take your shoes off before you walk into their house, do you drag mud in and tell them to go fuck themselves? https://t.co/zwY4N2EtHV — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) October 15, 2020

4.

this is what a moron looks like. https://t.co/L5OqNKjrj0 — EniLorac 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@PointlessBrexit) October 14, 2020

5.

Finally, we couldn’t help agreeing with this plea from Germany.

Dear British friends, can you keep your arseholes on your island please!

Thank you from Germany https://t.co/zrZxuUVqvg — Kraut with a mission 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧🎪 3,5% 🕷🌹#FBPE (@EUMarauder) October 14, 2020

Source @charbrevolution Image @charbrevolution