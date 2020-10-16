The only 5 brutal takedowns you need of these ‘cheeky’ anti-maskers

As if Britain weren’t currently making enough of an ass of itself with the very public foot-shooting that is Brexit, these anti-maskers staging a selfish protest in Berlin simply added the viral icing on the cake of shame.

Although a few fellow covidiots cheered their stand, most people weren’t up for their nonsense, and these five reactions said all that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Finally, we couldn’t help agreeing with this plea from Germany.

READ MORE

This anti-masker’s self-own is simply perfect

Source @charbrevolution Image @charbrevolution