Simply 17 funny things people said about Keir Starmer’s face at PMQs

Kier Starmer had a bit of a moment at Prime Minister’s Questions today after his attempts to get a straight answer out of Boris Johnson didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.

How bad was it? This bad.

And if you’re thinking it’s the sort of picture that might become a meme, you’d be absolutely right. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I hope this email finds you well. pic.twitter.com/kxTYNl3ozQ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 9, 2020

2.

When you think your dad is having a nap on the sofa and you try and turn the TV over, but then you hear his voice insisting that he isn't asleep, he's just resting his eyes. pic.twitter.com/La59ukqUWM — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 9, 2020

3.

when you're sat on the toilet and the water splashes up pic.twitter.com/ZNBUzuztp9 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 9, 2020

4.

Boris Johnson’s seventh kid realising he won’t make the cutoff pic.twitter.com/SKZcStGh5l — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 9, 2020

5.

When you see someone pouring milk onto the teabag before the water. pic.twitter.com/XCEYzIFFTX — Ian Power (@IHPower) September 9, 2020

6.

Remembering a stupid comment I made 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/tExFKbfPx5 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 9, 2020

7.

when Hermes send you a message to say you missed your delivery despite the fact no one has knocked at your door pic.twitter.com/cHqddWn2bF — Alan White (@aljwhite) September 9, 2020

8.

When Phil Collins says: "Just think about it," on Another Day In Paradise. pic.twitter.com/h0CDAYlhng — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 9, 2020

9.

When you walk on stage and see twelve people in the audience, including the promoter and his family, the support band and the bar staff. pic.twitter.com/c8Xy4LOPjP — Martin Carr (@martin_carr) September 9, 2020

10.

When I drop my son off at school and remember I’ve left his water bottle at home. pic.twitter.com/7FQkWv1IOV — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 9, 2020

11.

Let's go round the table and say something about ourselves. pic.twitter.com/eQK7n1G3zs — Benjamin Dixon (@BAJDixon) September 9, 2020

12.

*inner voice* “Don’t call him a shambolic, incompetent, lying twat. Don’t call him a shambolic, incompetent, lying twat. Don’t call him a shambolic, incompetent, lying twat. Don’t call him a shambolic, incompetent, lying twat. Don’t call him a shambolic, incompetent, lying twat.” — Andy Ringsell (@AndyRingsell1) September 9, 2020

13.

When your mum calls during the three-year-old's bathtime for the fourth consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/TD4TNRscyS — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 9, 2020

14.

Ease it out gently, Keir, and blame any untoward fragrance on the dog. pic.twitter.com/s6Ta1bO6Rb — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 9, 2020

15.

When your mum tells you she's made mince & tatties for tea & she always puts big bits of carrot in it pic.twitter.com/GF6M1B3lZz — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 9, 2020

16.

“Last night’s lasagne is travelling through me in a very limited and specific way…” — bighcarter (@BigHCarter) September 9, 2020

17.

When everyone else has a stab at a meme when yours is self-evidently superior pic.twitter.com/WQ89uD9J4A — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) September 9, 2020

READ MORE

‘This 30 seconds is enough to justify 10 years of The One Show’