This is so relatable to anyone who’s ever helped to decorate their parents’ Christmas tree

When your kids are small, you can let them decorate the tree, then “fix” it when they go to sleep, but what about when older children are trying to help?

Meet Mrs. Flanagan and her son Oisín – a.k.a. Sean Flanagan and Sean Finegan of Foil Arms and Hog.

Watch out for a late entrance from Oisín’s friend, Barry – expertly played by Conor McKenna.

You don’t need to be Irish to relate to that scenario – it’s the same story wherever a Christmas tree, a parent and a helpful offspring are found.

As Imke Bergink noted,

Alternative title: “When your parents let you decorate the tree, no not that way.”

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab