Move over angels, Baby Yoda is now the go-to Christmas tree topper

Breakout star of The Mandalorian, meme icon, and now a must-have Christmas decoration. Is there anything Baby Yoda can’t do?

Figures of the character have become an increasingly popular choice for use as a tree topper, so much so that Twitter made a moment celebrating their newfound purpose.

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

Here are just some of the many, many figures in action:

Baby Yoda & Kermit as our tree topper. #HawksleyNightInCanada pic.twitter.com/iQjBO7G6Au — Empress Magnificent (@Swerty) December 12, 2020

Baby Yoda has a purpose this year! He was chosen to become the Christmas tree topper. #babyyoda #TheMandalorian#Christmas pic.twitter.com/Uk7HY8H1cD — ℍ𝕐𝔻ℝ𝔸 𝕎𝔸ℝ𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝟡𝟛 🦁 (@WARSTAR93) December 8, 2020

I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r — Andrew (@ValContra) December 7, 2020

Nothing quite says Christmas like a Yoda tree topper! pic.twitter.com/dKMiIG3p08 — Dale (@Dale_MUFC_) December 10, 2020

Had a similar idea… pic.twitter.com/sW0szaZ99q — Luke Cogliano (@LukeWithAnL) December 7, 2020

Source: Twitter