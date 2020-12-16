Move over angels, Baby Yoda is now the go-to Christmas tree topper

Breakout star of The Mandalorian, meme icon, and now a must-have Christmas decoration. Is there anything Baby Yoda can’t do?

Figures of the character have become an increasingly popular choice for use as a tree topper, so much so that Twitter made a moment celebrating their newfound purpose.

Here are just some of the many, many figures in action:

Source: Twitter