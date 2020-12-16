Move over angels, Baby Yoda is now the go-to Christmas tree topper
Breakout star of The Mandalorian, meme icon, and now a must-have Christmas decoration. Is there anything Baby Yoda can’t do?
Figures of the character have become an increasingly popular choice for use as a tree topper, so much so that Twitter made a moment celebrating their newfound purpose.
do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD
Here are just some of the many, many figures in action:
Our tree topper this year.#starwars #Christmas2020 #Christmas #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/Qc7UHDkLSO
Baby Yoda & Kermit as our tree topper. #HawksleyNightInCanada pic.twitter.com/iQjBO7G6Au
Baby Yoda has a purpose this year! He was chosen to become the Christmas tree topper. #babyyoda #TheMandalorian#Christmas pic.twitter.com/Uk7HY8H1cD
I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r
Nothing quite says Christmas like a Yoda tree topper! pic.twitter.com/dKMiIG3p08
In this house, we live for The Child 💚 #TheMandalorian #Grogu #TheChild
Inspired by @taylorjane___ ‘s Christmas tree 🎄✨✨ pic.twitter.com/fyARH2UiRt
Had a similar idea… pic.twitter.com/sW0szaZ99q
