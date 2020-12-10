9 hilarious additions people have snuck into their nativity scenes
With Christmas just around the corner, the chances are that you’ve already decorated your tree, put up your tinsel, and, for the more traditional out there, laid out your nativity scene.
Here are nine people who have done the same, although they should probably take a closer look at their decorations.
1.
My GF snuck in an unusual character in her parents’ nativity scene. They still haven’t noticed. from funny
2.
Day 5 of adding stuff to the nativity scene until my mom notices. Well, she noticed this morning – it’s been a good run everyone! from funny
3.
This #nativity set was made by relatives ~40 years ago and as a child, I’d hide action figures within to see if anyone would notice. It was recently brought out and I’ve returned to my hooligan ways. #Christmas #Groot #RocketRaccoon #RubberChicken pic.twitter.com/iPex7cCL3m
— Sarah Rhodes🐥 (@DoctorRhodes) December 2, 2020
4.
The office nativity scene was missing a piece. Now we wait and see how long it takes them to notice. from funny
5.
Waiting to see how long it takes my wife to notice I put up our nativity scene and made some… adjustments. from funny
6.
Wife inherited a nativity scene from her childhood this year, built by her grandad. She hasn’t noticed the additions yet. from CasualUK
7.
Anyone want to take bets on how long I have before my wife yells at me? from TheMandalorianTV
8.
I snuck a flamingo into my mom’s Nativity. She noticed it but has chosen to leave it there because, as she says, “The Bible doesn’t say there weren’t flamingoes at the birth of Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/k1nmIz0Zg4
— Morgan Pulitzer (@PulitSurprise) December 8, 2019
9.
Each day I’ve added a new character to our nativity scene. My wife still hasn’t noticed. from funny
