Brits can’t believe there’s an American called Todger Strunk and these 9 takes weren’t dicking around

Congratulations to Christine Nicklaus and *triple-checks notes* Todger Strunk on their recent marriage.

Over on Twitter, everyone has become infatuated with the newlyweds – especially British people – due to the groom’s rather unfortunate name.

Todger Strunk was first thrust into the limelight when legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus tweeted best wishes to his granddaughter for marrying the man in question.

My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s 2nd-oldest child – just married Todger Strunk. What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple! They look like they were made for each other. Barbara and I wish them happiness and love for an eternity! @CNStrunk pic.twitter.com/lfiVBuPheu — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) December 14, 2020

For the Non-British and more innocent among us, a “todger” is British slang for a penis. Strunk is just a funny name. Todger Strunk soon began trending on Twitter, and with it, came some hilarious reactions.

British people were mostly curious as to whether or not Americans were aware of the name’s meaning.

Does ‘Todger’ mean something different in the US? https://t.co/gRm52eQsHd — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) December 15, 2020

And while Americans definitely picked up on the British etymology, they were slightly off with their definition.

If you had asked me cold what I thought a “todger strunk” was, I probably would have assumed another cursed British food went viral — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) December 15, 2020

Most people questioned the reasoning behind naming a child Todger Strunk in the first place.

Presumably his parents attended the ceremony on day-release from their life-sentence for child cruelty. https://t.co/DjmJSz7kJv — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 15, 2020

[Mr and Mrs Strunk, 30 years ago] 'Now, we've got a pretty weird second name… better call our son something normal, like Kevin, or Todger' https://t.co/iBaw8EvA33 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 15, 2020

For some, the name seemed too good to be true.

If you invented an American golfer in a novel and said that golfer's relative was marrying a guy called Todger Strunk, any good editor would be like "that name seems a bit overdone and unrealistic" but the world right now is overdone and unrealistic and no longer has editors. pic.twitter.com/IedCdkXdzi — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) December 15, 2020

While others were reminded of an old meme.

When you think of the greatest players in the history of baseball, Todger Strunk BELONGS with these greats. pic.twitter.com/Cef2saP8pb — Tom FERGuson (@TDTFerg) December 15, 2020

Some people felt for the bride.

“Hey, I’m getting married!” “Congratulations! Who’s the lucky guy?” “Yes, it’s a guy!” “Ok, but who is he?” “Well, I met him at the office and-“ “I just meant…his name?” “He has great hair.” “Why are you being so-“ “OK FINE HE’S CALLED TODGER ARE YOU FUCKING HAPPY NOW?” https://t.co/9lyPhRPOO1 — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 15, 2020

Seriously though. Todger. Strunk.

Either way, it’s not a name anyone will be forgetting soon.

my brain is stuck in a loop it just keeps saying todger strunk todger strunk todger strunk over and over i can’t believe out of every name some people looked at todger strunk and said “yes that’s it, that is the one” — laura lux 🦖 (@DarthLux) December 15, 2020

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Todger Strunk.

