Brits can’t believe there’s an American called Todger Strunk and these 9 takes weren’t dicking around

Congratulations to Christine Nicklaus and *triple-checks notes* Todger Strunk on their recent marriage.

Over on Twitter, everyone has become infatuated with the newlyweds – especially British people – due to the groom’s rather unfortunate name.

Todger Strunk was first thrust into the limelight when legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus tweeted best wishes to his granddaughter for marrying the man in question.

For the Non-British and more innocent among us, a “todger” is British slang for a penis. Strunk is just a funny name. Todger Strunk soon began trending on Twitter, and with it, came some hilarious reactions.

British people were mostly curious as to whether or not Americans were aware of the name’s meaning.

And while Americans definitely picked up on the British etymology, they were slightly off with their definition.

Most people questioned the reasoning behind naming a child Todger Strunk in the first place.

For some, the name seemed too good to be true.

While others were reminded of an old meme.

Some people felt for the bride.

Seriously though. Todger. Strunk.

Either way, it’s not a name anyone will be forgetting soon.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Todger Strunk.

