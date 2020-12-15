If you’ve done any of these 17 things, there’s no point worrying about what’s in the vaccine

Some people are saying they won’t have the coronavirus vaccine because they’re afraid of side-effects from the ingredients, forgetting the side effects of the virus.

Worse than that are the ones saying they won’t have it because Bill Gates has put a microchip in it.

Over on Twitter, people have been making a very good point about the illogicality of worrying about what’s in the vaccine, considering the risky things we do all the time.

We gathered some favourites.

1.

If you've ever played in a ball pit at Chuck E. Cheese don't worry about what's in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/xOrfilBWkM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020

2.

if you kiss your dog on the mouth don't worry about what's in the vaccine — Memetaza (@memetazaa) December 12, 2020

3.

If you've ever plugged a random USB drive into your computer, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine. — Brian Fitzpatrick (@therealfitz) December 14, 2020

4.

If you used to drink corner shop brand energy drinks on the bus before school don't worry about the vaccine — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) December 14, 2020

5.

if you've ever used a restroom at a concert venue that looks like this then don’t worry about what’s in the covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/Yt8PvEpHuQ — dollar store philip seymour hoffman 🎬 (@dshvndvr) December 8, 2020

6.

If you haven't washed your makeup brushes in the last month don't worry about what's in the vaccine — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 14, 2020

7.

If u ever drank water from one of these, you don’t gotta worry about the vaccine😭 pic.twitter.com/eRYoFOw5jL — Fuad😈 (@thefuadali) December 11, 2020

8.

If you ever ate here you don’t need to worry about the vaccine pic.twitter.com/mzE00rl6ZR — o (@naapll) December 11, 2020

9.