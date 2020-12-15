This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president

Donald Trump’s resounding election defeat to Joe Biden is even more official than it already was after the US electoral college confirmed the result everyone – except Trump and his cronies – already knew.

And there’s no better farewell than this brilliant video by Paul Lee Teeks – @paulleeteeks over on Twitter – which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Simply fantastic. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you were wondering.

READ MORE

Donald Trump tweeted ‘wisdom and courage’ and Mark Hamill’s response was simply wizard

Source Twitter @PaulLeeTeeks