This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president

Donald Trump’s resounding election defeat to Joe Biden is even more official than it already was after the US electoral college confirmed the result everyone – except Trump and his cronies – already knew.

And there’s no better farewell than this brilliant video by Paul Lee Teeks – @paulleeteeks over on Twitter – which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Simply fantastic. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Stop what you’re doing right now and watch this. You’ll thank me.

pic.twitter.com/Hjh5zKED03 — lost girl (@VodkaMuse) December 14, 2020

🎵And now the end is near, and so I face the final curtain… 🎵 https://t.co/yhePrOFE1S — Víctor Trujillo (@V_TrujilloM) December 15, 2020

And just in case you were wondering.

Let me just say something to all the IP experts saying I STOLE this video from Comedy Central; Comedy Central's watermark is right there in the upper left hand corner – I just ADDED Donald Trump's head to the video – hence my addition to the original video. (It's what I do here.) — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020

I assumed most people would have already seen the original video that was aired on Comedy Central – and starred @TonyAtamanuik – since it was aired over TWO YEARS ago and has been ALL over the internet since. I mean give me a God damn break wit' dis. — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020

Oh and one more thing, if you don't like my addition to the original video, I don't give a flying f**k. — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020

Source Twitter @PaulLeeTeeks