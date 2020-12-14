Donald Trump tweeted ‘wisdom and courage’ and Mark Hamill’s response was simply wizard

Donald Trump continues to live in denial over his presidential election defeat to Joe Biden, spending most of his time sharing unfounded claims of electoral fraud and just being generally very angry over on Twitter.

This tweet in particular got lots of attention.

And there was no shortage of funny and totally on-point responses.

But the best response – and not for the first time – came from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Simply wizard.

Source Twitter @HamillHimself H/T Indy100