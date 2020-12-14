Donald Trump tweeted ‘wisdom and courage’ and Mark Hamill’s response was simply wizard
Donald Trump continues to live in denial over his presidential election defeat to Joe Biden, spending most of his time sharing unfounded claims of electoral fraud and just being generally very angry over on Twitter.
This tweet in particular got lots of attention.
WISDOM & COURAGE!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
And there was no shortage of funny and totally on-point responses.
DIAMOND & SILK!!! https://t.co/SQpHa09xmc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2020
PHINEAS & FERB!!! https://t.co/kFVkDRLilN
— Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) December 10, 2020
JOY (pump it up, pump it up) & PAIN!!! https://t.co/Oxix5vqcLb
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2020
SANFORD & SON!!! https://t.co/pMZOHT8ehs
— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 10, 2020
BANKRUPTCY & PRISON!!! https://t.co/hDDnBYuK0T
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 10, 2020
But the best response – and not for the first time – came from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
While in OZ, don't forget to ask the Wizard for a heart, too.
❤️ https://t.co/aHefVK61jF
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2020
Simply wizard.
