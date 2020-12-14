16 very unfortunately designed Christmas decorations

When you think of Christmas decorations, snowmen, angels, and perhaps even Jesus himself are usually among the first things that spring to mind  – wholesome, innocent stuff. However, that’s not always the case. Or at least not with the pictures below.

Presented in the spirit of Christmas, please enjoy these 14 Christmas decorations that didn’t turn out as innocently as intended.

Warning: some of these photos might be a little NSFW depending on how impure your mind is.

1.

Mall Christmas Tree from CrappyDesign

2.

Found at a holiday bazaar from CrappyDesign

3.

When my grandmother does the Christmas decorations from pics

4.

These Christmas lights from CrappyDesign

6.

Lovely for the holidays from CrappyDesign

7.

Christmas decorations are a little different in Virginia Beach during the daytime from funny

8.

Maybe using "let it snow" wrapping paper wasn’t a good idea. from funny

9.

My grandmas new candle holders from CrappyDesign

10.

My Aunt couldn’t understand why everyone was laughing at her ceramic Santa… from funny

11.

Christmas Tree Fail from CrappyDesign

12.

This Christmas bag… from the side. from CrappyDesign

13.

Target is selling these for Christmas as "Glass Trees" from CrappyDesign

14.

Warning: Make sure front of ornament faces out! from funny

15.

Underpant Christmas ornaments from CrappyDesign

16.

Christmas decorations from CrappyDesign

