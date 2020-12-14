16 very unfortunately designed Christmas decorations
When you think of Christmas decorations, snowmen, angels, and perhaps even Jesus himself are usually among the first things that spring to mind – wholesome, innocent stuff. However, that’s not always the case. Or at least not with the pictures below.
Presented in the spirit of Christmas, please enjoy these 14 Christmas decorations that didn’t turn out as innocently as intended.
Warning: some of these photos might be a little NSFW depending on how impure your mind is.
1.
2.
3.
When my grandmother does the Christmas decorations from pics
4.
6.
7.
Christmas decorations are a little different in Virginia Beach during the daytime from funny
8.
Maybe using "let it snow" wrapping paper wasn’t a good idea. from funny
9.
10.
My Aunt couldn’t understand why everyone was laughing at her ceramic Santa… from funny
11.
12.
13.
Target is selling these for Christmas as "Glass Trees" from CrappyDesign
14.
15.
16.
READ MORE
‘Thank you comedy gods!’ This unfortunately timed Christmas lights switch-on is an early festive treat
HT: r/CrappyDesign / r/Funny