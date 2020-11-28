‘Thank you comedy gods!’ This unfortunately timed Christmas lights switch-on is an early festive treat

This unfortunately-timed Christmas lights switch-on sums up 2020 very nicely indeed and it’s just the content we needed today.

The clip was shared by BBC Radio Somerset and, well, enjoy the big countdown for yourself.

Could have been worse. They could have caught fire and burned everything down.

And our 3 favourite comments.

READ MORE

‘I can’t stop laughing at this. I have no words’

Source BBC Radio Somerset