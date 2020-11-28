‘Thank you comedy gods!’ This unfortunately timed Christmas lights switch-on is an early festive treat

This unfortunately-timed Christmas lights switch-on sums up 2020 very nicely indeed and it’s just the content we needed today.

The clip was shared by BBC Radio Somerset and, well, enjoy the big countdown for yourself.

The Christmas lights switch-on we all need in 2020 🤣 🤣 Timing is everything for @TownBridgwater, @Townmayor and @thetoptory 🎄 ✨ pic.twitter.com/CrvUzZmZXm — BBC Radio Somerset (@bbcsomerset) November 27, 2020

Could have been worse. They could have caught fire and burned everything down.

And our 3 favourite comments.

THANK YOU COMEDY GODS. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. https://t.co/JfqGd8u8rO — Greg James (@gregjames) November 27, 2020

Premature Illumination — Emma (@nickschickuk) November 27, 2020

Show it backwards when Xmas is over so it looks like they are switching them off. That'll work. — Squishmitten (@SquishMitten) November 27, 2020

Source BBC Radio Somerset