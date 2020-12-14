This hilarious clip of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent

This video of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent.

It was posted on TikTok by @catdaddy1227 who describes himself as ‘Just the dad of a really cute cat’. He’s not kidding.

Awww!

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @LetBenSoloLive and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

THIS TIKTOK IS SO PURE. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bJBf2gxQvE — Alia / BLM! 🦋 (@LetBenSoloLive) December 11, 2020

Cat said “what are you doing! You can use that!” — rubitistan 🧼😷✨ (@rubitistan) December 11, 2020

this tiktok has just been green lit for a series on Disney+ — Wames Jade (@jamesodinwade) December 12, 2020

Source TikTok @catdaddy1227 Twitter @LetBenSoloLive