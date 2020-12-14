This hilarious clip of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent
This video of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent.
It was posted on TikTok by @catdaddy1227 who describes himself as ‘Just the dad of a really cute cat’. He’s not kidding.
@catdaddy1227
Playing fetch with Kylo Ren🐾🤣##cat ##catvideo ##kitten ##kittenvideo ##kylo ren ##kylo ##starwars ##starwarsmeme ##starwarsfan ##funny ##adamdriver
Awww!
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @LetBenSoloLive and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
THIS TIKTOK IS SO PURE. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bJBf2gxQvE
— Alia / BLM! 🦋 (@LetBenSoloLive) December 11, 2020
Cat said “what are you doing! You can use that!”
— rubitistan 🧼😷✨ (@rubitistan) December 11, 2020
this tiktok has just been green lit for a series on Disney+
— Wames Jade (@jamesodinwade) December 12, 2020
Fetch! 😼#PadawanPussycat https://t.co/7Ti4V6sJP7
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 13, 2020
Source TikTok @catdaddy1227 Twitter @LetBenSoloLive