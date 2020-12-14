This hilarious clip of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent

This video of a cat trying to retrieve Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is 6 seconds very well spent.

It was posted on TikTok by @catdaddy1227 who describes himself as ‘Just the dad of a really cute cat’. He’s not kidding.

@catdaddy1227

Playing fetch with Kylo Ren🐾🤣##cat ##catvideo ##kitten ##kittenvideo ##kylo ren ##kylo ##starwars ##starwarsmeme ##starwarsfan ##funny ##adamdriver

♬ original sound – Gabe Leonard

Awww!

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @LetBenSoloLive and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source TikTok @catdaddy1227 Twitter @LetBenSoloLive