This woman’s solution to her cat walking over her keyboard just gets better and better

You don’t have to own a cat to enjoy this but it helps, a very funny video that will be instantly relatable to anyone homeworking with, you guessed it, a cat.

‘My cat losing his day job,’ said BootlegMoon over on Reddit.

My cat losing his day job from r/funny

Brilliant. Why did we never think of that?

‘The cat hasn’t lost the job, only got transferred to the ‘Sitting in front of the monitor’ department.’ Roomy

‘He’s gunna murder you in your sleep now.’ teytah

This person had an even better idea.

‘Put old keyboard over the glass. let the jerk be the jerk… mom!’ breshona

Which the original poster BootlegMoon tried and guess what?

IT WORKED, YOU GUYS! from r/funny

‘THIS IS GENIUS IT WORKED! Thank you so much for all of the awards, I’m glad Goblin made so many people smile!’ BootlegMoon

Brilliant.

Source Reddit u/BootlegMoon