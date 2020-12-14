People are sharing the most absurd snacks they’ve snuck into cinemas – 17 favourites

Let’s be honest, sneaking snacks into the cinema is something we’ve all done – and with the extortionate price of popcorn, who can blame us?

now that movie theaters are dead and can't arrest us, what are some foods you've snuck into movie theaters — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) December 3, 2020

If the guilt of your past crimes has been eating you up all these years, then worry no more, because you’re far from alone in your snack sneaking ways.

Over on Twitter, @LocalSoundwave asked people to share the foods they’ve managed to get past the ushers, and judging by the response, it’s a miracle if any food was sold at the cinema itself.

Here are 17 of the best.

1.

An entire bottle of champagne. I popped it open in the bathroom when I thought I was alone and a woman screamed from another stall — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) December 4, 2020

2.

Once I sat next to a lady that looked pregnant. Then she pulled half a seran wrapped watermelon out from under her shirt and started eating it with a spoon from her purse. — jessica rose marie (@Catholic_Rose) December 4, 2020

3.

Carried 2 large Papa Johns pizzas into the Midnight premiere of The Dark Knight Rises. Didn’t even try to hide it. Absolute looks of despair on all the employees faces at the brazen disrespect. But no words were said. — The Only Nolan (@NolieOlie15) December 4, 2020

4.

I snuck a beer bottle into a theater once and I realized I didn't have a bottle opener. That was the day I learned I can open beer bottles with my teeth. https://t.co/64GEpNM7fI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 5, 2020

5.

A MASSIVE bag of burgers, fries, onion rings, and shakes for several people. Realized the burgers were packaged in foil so they created the loudest sound known to humankind if you even looked in their direction… But only after the title card. https://t.co/oqzvWfqnyK — Trys (@TrystanFalcone) December 4, 2020

6.

In the early 2000's, when big baggy cargo pants were in, they'd check purses and cargo pockets. However, I was able to attach entire footlong subway sandwiches to my belt loop and then hang them down the inside of my pants because those pants were so enormous. https://t.co/HSfn3sJGMN pic.twitter.com/HbzcUhaIWN — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) December 4, 2020

7.

two footlong subs, a bag of grapes, and a container of potato salad. The Place Beyond The Pines was a very long movie, and no one was checking bags — Fleetwood Snacc (@Pork_Lion) December 3, 2020

8.

One time, my grandmother took us to the movies and after we sat down, she pulled out two ice cream cones from her purse. Uncovered ice cream cones. The ice cream had not budged or gotten dirty. To this day, it's still unexplainable to me. https://t.co/2a2LMxpzxf — Adelaide Gardner (@ohadelaide) December 4, 2020

9.

My three roommates and I snuck in 10 pounds of Indian food to Beauty and the Beast by wearing baggy tops and carefully placed jackets. I had two mango lassis in my waistband and another in my bell-sleeved sweater sleeve. — Emma McAndrew (@emandm2222) December 4, 2020

10.

A friend got second-degree burns from sneaking a burrito up his sleeve and having the juice leak out. https://t.co/8os5dmfhb9 — Joy Beth Smith (@JBsTwoCents) December 4, 2020

11.

An entire pizza. Truly enormous purse, but I rolled it up, wrapped it in wax paper and then made sure that there was a box with a very visible Tampax label on top and just stared the ticket taker down. — Allison (@allisons) December 4, 2020

12.

Not me, but I fondly recall going to a movie with my high school friends and one of them unfolding an entire large pizza from under his shirt https://t.co/r1GMvyXUIM — Chris Wade (@saywhatagain) December 4, 2020

13.

I’ve found some weird shit working in a movie theater. Weirdest item of food was a half-eaten birthday cake. And I don’t mean half of it was sliced off, I mean someone had taken bites out of this huge fucking cakr. — Conor Power 🇮🇪 (@CJPdammit) December 4, 2020

14.

I snuck in a Little Caesars pizza by wearing it as a backpack underneath a coat lmao pic.twitter.com/yOS2Dlvl76 — Corbin Harnden (@CorbinHarnden) December 5, 2020

15.

Mother in law brought in a 16 piece fried chicken from the grocery store hot food section and a little kid a few rows in front said “mom it smells like chicken” — C🍔DY (@CoodyP) December 4, 2020

16.

A full 12 pack of bottles. And right when the previews ended and before the movie started — in dead silence — my foot hit one empty and it rolled down the entire theater, gaining speed, and getting louder with each rotation. It. Was. Amazing. 🙂 — Robert C (@theSLlawyer) December 4, 2020

17.

If you haven't brought a whole rotisserie chicken into a movie we are not the same. https://t.co/DdE8bWDbXd — Chris Cubas (@ChrisCubas) December 4, 2020

