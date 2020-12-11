Scotland names all their gritting lorries and it’s a puntastic delight

As we awake once again to ice-covered streets, it’s time for the gritters to make their annual appearance. And with the gritters comes something more joyful: some hilarious grit-filled puns.

For those curious, here’s a closer look at the names:

The practice of naming the gritters goes back to 2006 when school children were encouraged by the Scottish Transport Ministry to come up with the punny names.

Back in the present day, here’s what people are saying:

Serious gritter enthusiasts can follow the gritters live. Have fun!

