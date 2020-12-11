Scotland names all their gritting lorries and it’s a puntastic delight

As we awake once again to ice-covered streets, it’s time for the gritters to make their annual appearance. And with the gritters comes something more joyful: some hilarious grit-filled puns.

I just learned that Scotland names their entire snowplow fleet and the names are incredible pic.twitter.com/e6FBBtCbao — Jackie Sojico (@jackiesojico) December 11, 2020

For those curious, here’s a closer look at the names:

List of names. Not sure how up-to-date this is though. pic.twitter.com/RYBMyDZ8wO — King 👑 (@King_Gamer_1st) December 11, 2020

The practice of naming the gritters goes back to 2006 when school children were encouraged by the Scottish Transport Ministry to come up with the punny names.

Back in the present day, here’s what people are saying:

Sir Salter Scott is incredible. https://t.co/8CsRLp4QvZ — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) December 11, 2020

Coldfinger.

Thunder-brrrr.

From Russia With Gloves.

On Her Majesty’s Freezing Service. pic.twitter.com/3WkqT37MbQ — Ian Blue (@LazloTheGame) December 11, 2020

Tag yourself I’m Ready Spready Go https://t.co/1GDC3SG8Ss — Professor Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 11, 2020

Serious gritter enthusiasts can follow the gritters live. Have fun!

Source: @jackiesojico / Geograph