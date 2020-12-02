The moment this kitten suddenly realises it has 4 paws is a proper treat

This is very funny and a proper awww moment that went viral on Reddit, the precise moment a cat realises it has 4 paws.

And just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by offender_defender_ over on Reddit.

‘Gorgeous little black fluff, so cute to look at it when it is so perplexed.’ Any_Koala8477 ‘How am I supposed to live with these?!’ yellosubmarinedock ‘This reminds me of when my kid was a baby, there was a period where she was just so fascinated looking at her own hands. Like, whooooa wtf are these, it’s like I can control them with my mind….’ wearehalfwaythere ‘Just wait till it discovers it’s tail, hell is gonna break loose🙂.’ SpaGrapefruit

Source Reddit u/offender_defender_ YouTube