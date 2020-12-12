Andrew Cotter made an Olive and Mabel ‘perfume ad’ and it’s heaven sent
You’ll be familiar now with the brilliant videos Andrew Cotter makes with his dogs Olive and Mabel. Well this one is slightly different, inspired by the perfume ads the sports commentator has been watching telly.
So many weird Christmas perfume ads on TV at the moment. pic.twitter.com/whEFx0bZ1M
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) December 3, 2020
Heaven sent!
Oh this is genius. 😂 #deadseagull https://t.co/DiS0BTa1Mg
— Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) December 3, 2020
This is the best Christmas perfume advert EVER! https://t.co/nZ6EeTxInQ
— Lucy Briers (@lucyjbriers) December 4, 2020
🤣🤣 #DeadSeagull https://t.co/Z9dSbg3cYu
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 3, 2020
I know he's good at this sports commentary lark, but let him always find time for this glorious nonsense too. 🐶👍 https://t.co/A9bIpFwfST
— ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) December 4, 2020
Andrew’s got an Olive and Mabel book out and you can follow him on Twitter here and YouTube over here.
