Andrew Cotter made an Olive and Mabel ‘perfume ad’ and it’s heaven sent

You’ll be familiar now with the brilliant videos Andrew Cotter makes with his dogs Olive and Mabel. Well this one is slightly different, inspired by the perfume ads the sports commentator has been watching telly.

Heaven sent!

Andrew’s got an Olive and Mabel book out and you can follow him on Twitter here and YouTube over here.

READ MORE

Of all Andrew Cotter’s brilliant Olive and Mabel videos, this is our very favourite

Source @MrAndrewCotter