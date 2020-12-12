Andrew Cotter made an Olive and Mabel ‘perfume ad’ and it’s heaven sent

You’ll be familiar now with the brilliant videos Andrew Cotter makes with his dogs Olive and Mabel. Well this one is slightly different, inspired by the perfume ads the sports commentator has been watching telly.

So many weird Christmas perfume ads on TV at the moment. pic.twitter.com/whEFx0bZ1M — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) December 3, 2020

Heaven sent!

This is the best Christmas perfume advert EVER! https://t.co/nZ6EeTxInQ — Lucy Briers (@lucyjbriers) December 4, 2020

I know he's good at this sports commentary lark, but let him always find time for this glorious nonsense too. 🐶👍 https://t.co/A9bIpFwfST — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) December 4, 2020

Andrew’s got an Olive and Mabel book out and you can follow him on Twitter here and YouTube over here.

