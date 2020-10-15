Of all Andrew Cotter’s brilliant Olive and Mabel videos, this is our very favourite
Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s brilliant videos featuring his beloved dogs Olive and Mabel have proved welcome respite from everything else that’s been going on.
They’ve been so successful they’ve got a book out and everything. And we were grateful to @ladyhaja over on Twitter for reminding us of this particular one which is extra special.
If you’ve not seen it already, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, well, it’s definitely worth watching more than once.
Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020
Brilliant.
Of all the great Olive and Mabel content, this one – early on in lockdown – remains my favourite. "But her mind will be… empty" is such a wonderful line https://t.co/1NFaRziVjo
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2020
the final comment cost you the retweet but this is still the highest tier of content i’ve ever seen
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 9, 2020
Understandable. Although she got a biscuit shortly after to make amends.
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020
The saddest image in sporting history. pic.twitter.com/Rwa8xMRvMh
— Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) April 9, 2020
And you can follow @MrAndrewCotter on Twitter here.
Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter