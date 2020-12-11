The Daily Mail suggested we swap pizza for toast and chips in the wake of a no-deal Brexit – 9 hilarious takedowns

If you’re concerned about upcoming food shortages as a result of a no-deal Brexit, then worry no further, because the Daily Mail has a solution.

In an infographic written up by their deputy political editor, some of the nation’s favourite meals have been accompanied by a suggested alternative.

wait, this is real? the Daily Mail wants us to give up on pizza and replace it with… toast and chips? pic.twitter.com/LJWl8yVlzT — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) December 11, 2020

One of the more interesting suggestions featured in the infographic is the idea of swapping out pizza for toast and chips. Also back on the menu, plain ol’ Mutton. Mmm, tasty.

Here are some responses:

*eating my wartime ration of toast and chips with undercooked mutton, wiping away solitary tear* it…. was all worth it lads…. take back control https://t.co/uaJN3aekxC — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) December 11, 2020

My work aren’t going to love me when I replace my 7 coffees each day with whisky… — Steve Jones 🌹 (@antoniosteve) December 11, 2020

Cheers BoJo, can’t wait to eat toast instead of pizza and having my mutton sandwich every lunchtime #NoDeal pic.twitter.com/SJiygmbTRS — James (@J_amesHall) December 11, 2020

I, for one, can’t wait to have a night out at Toast and Chips Express. What a treat. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 11, 2020

To be fair, we knew what we were voting for pic.twitter.com/TErjlHu9Ev — Jan Ho Ho Holaga 🎄☃️🎅 (@jansmolaga) December 11, 2020

Me: *defends food in Britain as unfairly maligned*

The Mail: Egg, toast, and milk! https://t.co/Au0kCyrdIu — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) December 11, 2020

it’s going to be a banner year for brits posting their disgusting meals https://t.co/LVMS9FlRpx — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 11, 2020

Especially curious to know where the bread for the toast is going to come from, given that their note on pizza implies that we’re not going to have much flour. — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) December 11, 2020

the UK’s no-deal contingency plans in full: pic.twitter.com/20aVLwjHa4 — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) December 11, 2020



