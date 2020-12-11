Boris Johnson has said that a no-deal Brexit is a ‘strong possibility’ – the only 9 reactions you need

After Boris Johnson’s failed talks in Brussels with the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a no-deal Brexit seems pretty inevitable at this point.

In an interview after the disastrous meeting, Johnson stated: “There’s now a strong possibility, a strong possibility that we will have a solution that’s much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian relationship with the EU.”

Here are the only 9 reactions you need:

Source: @SkyNews