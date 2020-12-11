Boris Johnson has said that a no-deal Brexit is a ‘strong possibility’ – the only 9 reactions you need
After Boris Johnson’s failed talks in Brussels with the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a no-deal Brexit seems pretty inevitable at this point.
In an interview after the disastrous meeting, Johnson stated: “There’s now a strong possibility, a strong possibility that we will have a solution that’s much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian relationship with the EU.”
Brexit: Boris Johnson warns there is a 'strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU https://t.co/7mP3L1GVbo
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 10, 2020
Here are the only 9 reactions you need:
1.
I don’t even like insulin that much anyway https://t.co/mUme10riSw
— Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) December 10, 2020
2.
#brexit pic.twitter.com/NmKHQoVbOG
— Richard Corbett (@RichardGCorbett) December 11, 2020
3.
Brexit is going so well that we have to work out who is to blame for it. Often if I have enjoyed a meal I will summon the chef by shouting “who is to blame for this fantastic dinner?”
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) December 10, 2020
4.
So – do we still hold the cards or not?
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) December 10, 2020
5.
Of course we should be fine with a No Deal Brexit. It’s what Leave campaigned for. It’s what 52% voted for. I remember the bus. pic.twitter.com/4OqbVuHQjL
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 11, 2020
6.
Fucks sake, knew I should have put a quid on pic.twitter.com/iL6w7AXqhd
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 10, 2020
7.
Oliver Dowden tells @SkyNews on the prospect of No Deal: "It will be choppy, but we can survive."
I don't remember this on the side of a cocking bus.
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 11, 2020
8.
It's like the end of Thelma and Louise but nobody is chasing us. #NoDeal pic.twitter.com/yh3cvTc2eA
— Otto English (@Otto_English) December 11, 2020
9.
turns out that Brexit is remarkably complex
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 11, 2020
