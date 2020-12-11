11 scathing responses to the PM trying to spin his failure as an “Australian-style” deal
Although Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to a last-ditch attempt to thrash out a deal on Sunday, Boris Johnson clearly has no great hopes of success.
Here he is, trying to spin the almost inevitable No Deal as an Australian-style deal.
Now is the time for the public and businesses to get ready for the Australian option on January 1st. pic.twitter.com/lLJfmIy9XI
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 10, 2020
ITV News’ Gareth Owen reminded us why a No Deal Brexit shouldn’t have been on the table by now.
Tonight, Boris Johnson suggests we are heading for "No Deal"
When I asked him about an EU trade deal exactly a year ago on the election trail, he told me "we have a deal"
– But the TRADE deal?
"100% of the issues are already addressed"
More on #CentralLobby on @ITV at 10:45pm pic.twitter.com/CX4ZGMZQJy
— Gareth Owen (@GarethITV) December 10, 2020
It’s almost – almost – as though he was lying about having a deal.
The reactions were very much as you’d expect.
1.
Translation: prepare for the consequences of my failure to deliver the #Brexit I promised. https://t.co/MXrXZYz62M
— David Head (@DavidHeadViews) December 10, 2020
2.
If No Deal isn't a bad thing why didn't the UK adopt it the day after the referendum?
(It's because it is….) https://t.co/0AaVW6pl71
— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 10, 2020
3.
4 and a half year to get no deal. Nearly half a decade of arguments and spending billions of pounds to achieve the total sum of fuck all.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 10, 2020
4.
*screams into pillow* https://t.co/nE9SjD4aVV
— Stephen Allen (@Elephantlens) December 10, 2020
5.
Why don't you just call it what it is. A No Deal…which in your own words..is a failure in statescraft. https://t.co/60ngDeDTMa
— Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) December 10, 2020
6.
Is calling a No-Deal Brexit the ‘Australian Option’ really fooling anyone? https://t.co/mRZcJtyjhp
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) December 10, 2020
7.
Did Australia spend four years telling everyone a deal would be a piece of piss then walk away with fuck all as a result of their own belligerence and ineptitude?
— 🏳️🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 10, 2020
8.
I'm just gonna call it an Atlantis-style deal, cos it means the same thing. https://t.co/O3SGFEFTA3
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 10, 2020
9.
Malcolm Turnbull: "Australia's trade relationship with the EU is not one which Britain would want"
Bollocks, what would a former PM of Australia know? #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/LflQd2pPqu
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 10, 2020
10.
Hi Everyone. Let’s play Deal or Australian Deal…#Brexit pic.twitter.com/oE8RsYMnIX
— Simon London (@slondonuk) December 10, 2020
11.
This guy just lies all the time. How did England get duped by him? https://t.co/hhNnwQ927z
— David McWilliams (@davidmcw) December 10, 2020
Finally, journalist Liam Thorp has a slogan Johnson might like to adopt.
Didn’t Get Brexit Done https://t.co/U7HTc4TRHX
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 10, 2020
