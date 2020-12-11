11 scathing responses to the PM trying to spin his failure as an “Australian-style” deal

Although Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to a last-ditch attempt to thrash out a deal on Sunday, Boris Johnson clearly has no great hopes of success.

Here he is, trying to spin the almost inevitable No Deal as an Australian-style deal.

Now is the time for the public and businesses to get ready for the Australian option on January 1st. pic.twitter.com/lLJfmIy9XI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 10, 2020

ITV News’ Gareth Owen reminded us why a No Deal Brexit shouldn’t have been on the table by now.

Tonight, Boris Johnson suggests we are heading for "No Deal" When I asked him about an EU trade deal exactly a year ago on the election trail, he told me "we have a deal" – But the TRADE deal? "100% of the issues are already addressed" More on #CentralLobby on @ITV at 10:45pm pic.twitter.com/CX4ZGMZQJy — Gareth Owen (@GarethITV) December 10, 2020

It’s almost – almost – as though he was lying about having a deal.

The reactions were very much as you’d expect.

Translation: prepare for the consequences of my failure to deliver the #Brexit I promised. https://t.co/MXrXZYz62M — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) December 10, 2020

If No Deal isn't a bad thing why didn't the UK adopt it the day after the referendum?

(It's because it is….) https://t.co/0AaVW6pl71 — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 10, 2020

4 and a half year to get no deal. Nearly half a decade of arguments and spending billions of pounds to achieve the total sum of fuck all. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 10, 2020

Why don't you just call it what it is. A No Deal…which in your own words..is a failure in statescraft. https://t.co/60ngDeDTMa — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) December 10, 2020

Is calling a No-Deal Brexit the ‘Australian Option’ really fooling anyone? https://t.co/mRZcJtyjhp — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) December 10, 2020

Did Australia spend four years telling everyone a deal would be a piece of piss then walk away with fuck all as a result of their own belligerence and ineptitude? — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 10, 2020

I'm just gonna call it an Atlantis-style deal, cos it means the same thing. https://t.co/O3SGFEFTA3 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 10, 2020

Malcolm Turnbull: "Australia's trade relationship with the EU is not one which Britain would want"

Bollocks, what would a former PM of Australia know? #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/LflQd2pPqu — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 10, 2020

This guy just lies all the time. How did England get duped by him? https://t.co/hhNnwQ927z — David McWilliams (@davidmcw) December 10, 2020

Finally, journalist Liam Thorp has a slogan Johnson might like to adopt.

Didn’t Get Brexit Done https://t.co/U7HTc4TRHX — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 10, 2020

