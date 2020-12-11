11 scathing responses to the PM trying to spin his failure as an “Australian-style” deal

Although Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to a last-ditch attempt to thrash out a deal on Sunday, Boris Johnson clearly has no great hopes of success.

Here he is, trying to spin the almost inevitable No Deal as an Australian-style deal.

ITV News’ Gareth Owen reminded us why a No Deal Brexit shouldn’t have been on the table by now.

It’s almost – almost – as though he was lying about having a deal.

via Gfycat

The reactions were very much as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Finally, journalist Liam Thorp has a slogan Johnson might like to adopt.

