Rules, vaccines and tiers before bedtime – our 14 favourite coronavirus jokes

There’s finally a working vaccine out in the community – as long as the community has the capability to store the substance at 80 degrees below zero.

It’s not yet game over for the coronavirus, though, so people still have legitimate concerns:

Will the vaccine prevent transmission of the virus or just control symptoms?

Will Brexit create a problem with supply and demand?

Is a facemask that looks like Rudolph’s nose a suitable gift for a 16-year-old?

Stuff like that.

Here are some of our favourite tweets on the topic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

Tiers, masks and vaccines – 14 funny things people have said about the pandemic

Image Screengrab