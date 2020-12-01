Tiers, masks and vaccines – 14 funny things people have said about the pandemic

With the likelihood of Christmas causing a spike in Coronavirus cases, all four nations of the United Kingdom have strict rules in place for the upcoming weeks, although England’s lockdown is about to be replaced with the dreaded three tiers.

Over on Twitter, tiers, vaccines and more have been inspiring funny people to come up with posts like these:

1.

One thing we’ve learned from this pandemic is that if A Quiet Place were real, there would be a load of people wandering around with speakers, insisting that Magna Carta gives them the right to blast their Gary Barlow albums. — Jon Dryden Taylor (@jondrytay) November 28, 2020

2.

I'm missing trains so much now that later on I'm going to wedge myself in the gap between the wall and the bookshelf, rucksack at my feet, whilst on the phone to my wife saying "I'm stuck in Stratford, I don't know what's going on, we're not moving. No one's telling us anything." — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 26, 2020

3.

I will keep my freedom pass in a leather wallet, show it like a police badge and say I have a license to smooch pic.twitter.com/Zwnu98FGEM — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 22, 2020

4.

I don't know who needs to hear this but wearing a face mask in Asda isn't communism. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 27, 2020

5.

And where is he today? That's right – DEAD. WAKE UP, SHEEPLE. https://t.co/XnRigV4VR7 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) November 30, 2020

6.

It’s not the vaccine that matters, it's all the antibodies we made along the way. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) November 30, 2020

7.