This flat’s extremely unusual entrance is dividing opinion
Flat-hunting in the UK is a stressful task at the best of times, with absurdly high rental costs, dodgy landlords, and apartments that don’t live up to their advertised potential.
With that in mind, spare a thought for actor/writer Jamie Wilkes, who recently viewed this unique property:
Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door… pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9
— Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020
He posted the 22-second video featuring the surprise quirky entrance on Twitter, where it’s garnered a mixed reaction.
Here are just a few of the things people are saying about it.
Can’t decide if this is genius or mad. https://t.co/5spBANAzCD
— Byrd (@ByrdSuperb) December 9, 2020
i lift up the hatch to enter and upend the huge greek salad that you were preparing directly onto my head https://t.co/LwfI5aKrjm
— mossman (@birdlord5000) December 9, 2020
If Batman was on an average wage in 2020, that would be his back door
— The Flat Covid Society #StayHomeStaySexySaveLives (@FlatCovid) December 8, 2020
My jaw dropped and stayed open for at least 30 seconds after watching this https://t.co/vWH7x41fDA
— Aviva Maï 🌟 (@AvivaMaiArtzy) December 9, 2020
It’s eminently practical. How else are you supposed to remove the bodies discreetly?
— Sumarumi (@sumarumi) December 8, 2020
A secret passage! Enid Blyton would approve. https://t.co/GR5dZ2mWqt
— Rinsola Abiola (@RinsolaAbiola) December 9, 2020
And finally, we’ll leave you with this puntastic take…
Imagine if a killer came up those stairs and inadvertently yeeted your Weetabix everywhere whilst you’re trying to have breakfast. No-one wants a cereal killer to appear in their kitchen.
— Valentine, Mistletoe and Wine (@valentine_makes) December 8, 2020
Source: @jamwilkes