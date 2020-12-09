This flat’s extremely unusual entrance is dividing opinion

Flat-hunting in the UK is a stressful task at the best of times, with absurdly high rental costs, dodgy landlords, and apartments that don’t live up to their advertised potential.

With that in mind, spare a thought for actor/writer Jamie Wilkes, who recently viewed this unique property:

He posted the 22-second video featuring the surprise quirky entrance on Twitter, where it’s garnered a mixed reaction.

Here are just a few of the things people are saying about it.

And finally, we’ll leave you with this puntastic take…


Source: @jamwilkes