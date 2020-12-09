This flat’s extremely unusual entrance is dividing opinion

Flat-hunting in the UK is a stressful task at the best of times, with absurdly high rental costs, dodgy landlords, and apartments that don’t live up to their advertised potential.

With that in mind, spare a thought for actor/writer Jamie Wilkes, who recently viewed this unique property:

Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door… pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9 — Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020

He posted the 22-second video featuring the surprise quirky entrance on Twitter, where it’s garnered a mixed reaction.

Here are just a few of the things people are saying about it.

Can’t decide if this is genius or mad. https://t.co/5spBANAzCD — Byrd (@ByrdSuperb) December 9, 2020

i lift up the hatch to enter and upend the huge greek salad that you were preparing directly onto my head https://t.co/LwfI5aKrjm — mossman (@birdlord5000) December 9, 2020

If Batman was on an average wage in 2020, that would be his back door — The Flat Covid Society #StayHomeStaySexySaveLives (@FlatCovid) December 8, 2020

My jaw dropped and stayed open for at least 30 seconds after watching this https://t.co/vWH7x41fDA — Aviva Maï 🌟 (@AvivaMaiArtzy) December 9, 2020

It’s eminently practical. How else are you supposed to remove the bodies discreetly? — Sumarumi (@sumarumi) December 8, 2020

A secret passage! Enid Blyton would approve. https://t.co/GR5dZ2mWqt — Rinsola Abiola (@RinsolaAbiola) December 9, 2020

And finally, we’ll leave you with this puntastic take…

Imagine if a killer came up those stairs and inadvertently yeeted your Weetabix everywhere whilst you’re trying to have breakfast. No-one wants a cereal killer to appear in their kitchen. — Valentine, Mistletoe and Wine (@valentine_makes) December 8, 2020



Source: @jamwilkes