Mark Hamill congratulated Donald Trump after he tweeted this and it’s brilliant

Donald Trump continues to refuse to accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden, and this tweet in particular has been getting lots of attention.

Not because it makes a convincing argument or provide any evidence that Trump might not have lost by a landslide, obviously.

No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

But because it prompted lots of people to send him their mock congratulations and it’s rather marvellous.

Congratulations on being the first! https://t.co/6idt3JI8r7 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 9, 2020

Best of all was this, from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Don't be modest, you've broken MANY records! Not only are you the 1st candidate to win both Florida & Ohio & still LOSE, you're also the 1st IMPEACHED president to run for re-election, as well as the 1st president to lose the popular vote TWICE, by a lot! #RecordBreakingLOSER https://t.co/4pl3oGsV1O — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 9, 2020

And while we’re at it, there was also some fact checking going on. And you’ll never guess (yes you will …)

This is just too easily fact checked. Nixon won Florida and Ohio in 1960 and lost. https://t.co/h3MZshNUhV pic.twitter.com/TLC8UkREXN — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 9, 2020

Perhaps my old boss @dick_nixon has some thoughts on this, but it's another reminder that this is the most palpably stupid human being ever to sit in the Oval. https://t.co/mmsBszB5vX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2020

No candidate ever won–before 2016–with the help of an extensive covert Russian operation. You managed to be a first in that regard. https://t.co/uAJfRjD1pU — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 9, 2020

The best way to look at this is that no one in Donald Trump's life loves him enough to urge him to get the professional help he so desperately needs. @RealDonaldTrump is in a state of profound delusion, derangement, and emotional disarray and no one cares enough to lift a finger. https://t.co/z7HbwQO2ic — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 9, 2020

