Mark Hamill congratulated Donald Trump after he tweeted this and it’s brilliant

Donald Trump continues to refuse to accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden, and this tweet in particular has been getting lots of attention.

Not because it makes a convincing argument or provide any evidence that Trump might not have lost by a landslide, obviously.

But because it prompted lots of people to send him their mock congratulations and it’s rather marvellous.

Best of all was this, from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

And while we’re at it, there was also some fact checking going on. And you’ll never guess (yes you will …)

Source Twitter @realDonaldTrump