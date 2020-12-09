These Trump supporters were asked why they don’t wear masks and you’ll be facepalming into next week
Over on Twitter comedians @TheGoodLiars asked these Donald Trump supporters why they don’t wear masks.
And it’s hilarious and terrifying in just about equal measure.
We asked these Trump supporters why they don’t wear masks. pic.twitter.com/GgZ4HJz6lf
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) December 8, 2020
And just a few of the things people said about it.
um 😳
how long you think they got left? pic.twitter.com/lmcDhlliK7
— REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) December 8, 2020
OMG! Please protect the rest of us from these people 🙏 https://t.co/5Eq3DCeQBm
— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 8, 2020
What the fucking trailer park is this shit? pic.twitter.com/H9rqDDQWnj
— J…A…R…E…T…T… (@20jarett24) December 8, 2020
So. On. Brand. #trumpworshipers https://t.co/XJZpsLmIfh
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 8, 2020
Idiots… https://t.co/MC7U5EIzsF
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 8, 2020
The Good Liars are @jasonselvig and @davramdavram and and you can follow them on Twitter here and on Instagram over here.
You might remember they also did this.
Donald, you’re boring. pic.twitter.com/dgxaYryOEU
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 16, 2020
In short …
The interviewer is a professional comedian. The interviewees are accidental comedians. https://t.co/C8dBPboYPz
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) December 9, 2020
