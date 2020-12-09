These Trump supporters were asked why they don’t wear masks and you’ll be facepalming into next week

Over on Twitter comedians @TheGoodLiars asked these Donald Trump supporters why they don’t wear masks.

And it’s hilarious and terrifying in just about equal measure.

We asked these Trump supporters why they don’t wear masks. pic.twitter.com/GgZ4HJz6lf — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) December 8, 2020

And just a few of the things people said about it.

um 😳

how long you think they got left? pic.twitter.com/lmcDhlliK7 — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) December 8, 2020

OMG! Please protect the rest of us from these people 🙏 https://t.co/5Eq3DCeQBm — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 8, 2020

What the fucking trailer park is this shit? pic.twitter.com/H9rqDDQWnj — J…A…R…E…T…T… (@20jarett24) December 8, 2020

The Good Liars are @jasonselvig and @davramdavram and and you can follow them on Twitter here and on Instagram over here.

You might remember they also did this.

In short …

The interviewer is a professional comedian. The interviewees are accidental comedians. https://t.co/C8dBPboYPz — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) December 9, 2020

Source @TheGoodLiars Instagram tglnyc